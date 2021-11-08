Opinion: How Nottingham Forest should approach Leeds United’s interest in Brennan Johnson going into the January transfer window

Leeds United are tracking Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has made the step up from League One to the Championship very comfortably in the first third of the season and has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs.

Johnson has a deal that runs until the end of next season and therefore looking ahead, his transfer value will shrink considerably after the next window.

If Nottingham Forest cannot convince Johnson to commit his future to the club then this is their best chance to sell him to recoup the maximum transfer fee.

With Dane Murphy joining the club in the summer after his very impressive work and smart recruitment at Barnsley, Forest could improve their squad in reinvesting the money brought in from the sale of Brennan Johnson.

The preferred outcome from a Forest point of view is that the club can convince him to sign a new contract. The Wales international is developing alarmingly well under Steve Cooper at the moment and with his record of improving younger players it would be advisable that Johnson continues to operate for him until at least the end of the season. Leeds United may also potentially share this view.

Should Forest be able to receive a hefty transfer fee and be loaned Johnson back to continue their push for the top six then they would be in a good position.

With the condition that the Reds reinvest in the squad smartly.

In the likes of Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten and Philip Zinckernagel there is still quality in wide areas to step into the void and continue the positive momentum at the City Ground.

Forest’s summer transfer window business has not proved very successful in the short term but if Barnsley was anything to go by, Murphy knows where to find value in the market and could assemble an even better squad with added financial backing due to the money brought in through Johnson’s sale.

A new contract is the preferred option, but if that it is not possible January presents the best opportunity for Forest to cash in on their asset.