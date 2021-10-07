Opinion: How Millwall should approach the Jed Wallace situation in January

Millwall have a dilemma on the horizon when January arrives and the interest around key player Jed Wallace reignites.

The 27-year-old has been the Lions’ standout attacking player in recent years and with his contract up this summer, many will be circling for a bargain.

Wallace is committed to the cause and will be hoping to keep Millwall’s top six dream alive for as long as possible this season after falling away from the play-off picture in the last two seasons.

It seems unlikely that Wallace will sign a new contract and therefore the Lions must decide whether they want to bring in a small transfer fee for his services in January, though the chances are they may still be able to recoup a seven figure fee, or hold on to him for the remainder of the campaign and allow him to ride off into the sunset on a free transfer in the summer.

Under no circumstances should the club allow Wallace to leave in January. Hull City were in a comfortable mid table position when they sold Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in 2019/20 and Grant McCann’s men proceeded to plummet to the foot of the Championship in the months that followed.

Wallace carries such a large chunk of the Lions’ attacking threat it is perceivable that it would diminish so much upon his departure that the Lions could hurtle towards a relegation battle.

The summer arrivals of Sheyi Ojo and Benik Afobe in particular gave Lions supporters hope that they would not be so reliant on their talisman this season, however the duo have failed to hit the ground running while Wallace’s immaculate form has persisted.

The former Portsmouth man has either scored or assisted eight of the Lions 11 league goals this season, that is a direct goal involvement of 72% of his team’s total.

Millwall have an excellent defensive contingent but if the out ball that Wallace provides was to move on in January they could end up in freefall.

It will be worth the financial hit Millwall will feel if they lose him for free in the summer to save the Lions’ blushes in the second half of the season by keeping the 27-year-old at the club amidst the inevitable transfer rumblings.