Opinion: How Fulham should approach Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa dilemma

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is enjoying a season-long loan move at Napoli from Fulham.

The Cameroonian was one of the Cottagers’ best players in the Premier League last season and has swapped a Championship promotion race for a Serie A title push this term.

The 25-year-old’s ability is levels above the English second tier and even a top-flight relegation battle, for that reason it feels unlikely that the classy midfielder will ever play for Marco Silva’s men again.

There is an option for Napoli to enter negotiations on a permanent transfer at the end of the season however Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are showing an interest according to The Sun.

Fulham should not be allowing Anguissa to leave for the Eagles. The 29-time Cameroon international will have one year left on his contract at Craven Cottage when his loan agreement in Italy comes to an end, therefore Fulham will likely want to cash in on their asset, but it should not be to a potential direct rival.

Silva’s men have a six point cushion inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship which they do not look like relinquishing anytime soon. The club have made a hash of competing in the Premier League on the last two occasions and allowing one of their best players to depart for Crystal Palace would be an error.

Anguissa is good enough to be playing for a team in European competition year on year. Napoli, who are battling it out in the Europa League this term, will likely be playing in the Champions League next season taking into account their start to the campaign.

That would also mean Gli Azzurri would have more available funds to fuel a move for Anguissa and compensate Fulham in the sale of the Cameroonian with just a single season remaining on his contract. If an agreement can be reached on a fee that Napoli would be required to pay for Anguissa’s services in the summer than it should be prioritised.

Had Fulham stayed up in the top-flight last season Anguissa would have been a key man in establishing their place there, but the player has developed where the rest of the squad have not and deserves the opportunity to join the Italian giants.