Opinion: How Cardiff City should approach Kieffer Moore interest going into the January transfer window

Kieffer Moore was linked with a move away from Cardiff City and into the Premier League in the summer with Wolverhampton Wanderers the most publicly interested club.

With the club’s current predicament, sitting just three points above the Championship relegation zone, under no circumstances should the Bluebirds be selling Moore in the January transfer window.

Even if Cardiff pull away from the relegation conversation under newly appointed manager Steve Morison, the Welshman should not be allowed to leave. We saw Hull City drop like a lead balloon from relative mid table obscurity in 2019/20 after selling Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen in the January window, Cardiff should not take survival for granted.

Moore is such a crucial focal point of their attack that he would leave behind a huge hole in the side. James Collins has struggled to adapt since arriving from Luton Town in the summer despite performing very well in the second tier in the last two seasons, and the 30-year-old is the main cover option to Moore.

The Bluebirds’ attacking capabilities are fairly weak as it is, which has seen them register just one win in their last 11 league outings, so the loss of a player of the quality of Kieffer Moore would be a hammer blow to their survival hopes.

Looking at Moore’s contractual situation Cardiff are not in too concerning of a position. The 29-year-old’s deal in the Welsh capital runs until the end of next season and so the Bluebirds do not risk losing him for free in the summer.

His value will decrease if they do not sell him in January, granted, but compared to the loss in revenue if the club are relegated to the third tier means it would be wise from a financial perspective to keep him until the summer. Moore increases the Bluebirds’ survival hopes so substantially that it would be worth accepting that his sale will not be as lucrative.

Cardiff City appear fairly strapped for cash as we can infer from the decision to give Morison the manager’s role until the end of the season off the back of just three games. Keeping Moore at the club this January will stand them in good stead to go again and freshen up the squad in the Championship next term.