Opinion: How Bolton Wanderers should approach Dapo Afolayan interest going into the January transfer window

Dapo Afolayan has been one of the most outstanding players in League One this season and his fine form may have Bolton Wanderers sweating a little in the January transfer window.

The Trotters are fairly financially secure in terms of managing their assets and tied Afolayan down to a three year deal this summer.

Therefore, if any club does attempt to sign him on a permanent basis, his performances this season will command some interest, Bolton can stand their ground and ensure they recoup a pretty penny for his services.

The 24-year-old has scored nine and assisted two in all competitions this season but it has been the nonchalance of his finishes that may have caught the eye. Cutting in from the left and caressing the ball into the bottom right corner with his right foot with alarming regularity.

It is quite obvious when you watch Afolayan that he wants to come in onto his stronger right side when he picks up possession however, somehow whether it is his pace or deceptive body shape League One defenders have not found a way of stopping him doing it.

Ian Evatt has spoken extremely highly of the West Ham United academy graduate’s desire to improve and impeccable attitude off the pitch, all things that will excite clubs in the division above.

There will likely be club’s towards the top end of the Championship with Afolayan on their long list that is how good his performances have been but Bolton are in a strong position.

Wanderers should not sell Afolayan in January regardless of the lucrative offers they receive.

They have proven at the start of this season that when they hit their straps they are one of the best teams in the division and with some smart additions in January the Trotters can close the eight point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

Afolayan is crucial to that goal and his transfer value is likely to only increase between January and the end of the season.

With two years remaining on his contract the club can still demand a hefty fee and will have the chance to reassess the situation after seeing how far Evatt and Afolayan can take them this season.