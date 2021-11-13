Opinion: How Blackburn Rovers should approach Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract situation as January transfer window looms

Ben Brereton Diaz is having an incredible season for club and country but the elephant in the room is his contract at Ewood Park that runs out this summer.

Tony Mowbray will be desperate for the player and club to come to an agreement to extend his stay at least to ensure Rovers do not lose his services for an insufficient amount of compensation.

The Chile national team has transformed the 22-year-old’s confidence and appears to have significantly increased his capabilities as a Championship striker.

It is a huge worry to have essentially your best player running down his contract but with Rovers’ current league position it will be worth the gamble to keep him at the club.

Brereton Diaz has scored 13 goals from 17 league games so far this season as well as being amongst the scorers for Chile in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

If Blackburn fall away from the play-off race by January and are slap bang in the middle of the table then there is a decision to be made.

With Mowbray at the club and the headstart Blackburn have already built over the clubs towards the bottom end, Rovers could be tempted to cash in on Brereton Diaz in January if a play-off spot feels unattainable.

At the moment, Blackburn are only outside the top six on goal difference so it would have to be some poor run for them to fall completely out of the picture by the turn of the year, but because of how clustered the chasing pack are it could happen.

It seems like Blackburn are in a very stable position in the second tier under Mowbray. The club brought in a hefty fee through the sale of Adam Armstrong in the summer with little of it actually getting reinvested in the playing squad.

Armstrong’s departure has enabled Brereton Diaz to step into the void and therefore Blackburn should have the ammunition at the negotiating table to put together an attractive new deal for the Chilean.

It is for the club and the player to find a happy medium maybe with a release clause, so the 22-year-old knows that interested parties can still sign him, but after performing so well at the start of the season it would be a shame for Rovers not to see a fair return on their asset.