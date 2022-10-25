Opinion: Gillingham will surely be rueing Neil Harris’ transfer admission around QPR striker

There can be no denying that the past few months have been rather difficult for Gillingham.

Following their relegation from League One at the end of last season, the Gills have endured a challenging start to life in League Two so far.

Having taken just 13 points from their 14 league games so far this season, the Priestfield club sit 19th in the fourth-tier standings, ahead of their match away at league leaders Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

That game could potentially reunite the Gills with a familiar face, in the form of QPR striker Charlie Kelman, who scored twice in 26 appearances on loan in Kent last season.

The summer transfer window however, saw the 20-year-old head to Leyton Orient on a tempoarary basis, meaning he could now come up against his old loan club tonight.

With Neil Harris asked the inevitable question about Kelman ahead of that trip to Brisbane Road, you get the feeling the Gills manager’s comments on the striker, have revealed a situation that those connected with the club may well live to regret.

Speaking about Kelman ahead of this evening’s game, Harris admitted that he had wanted to bring the QPR man back to Priestfield during the summer, but had ultimately been unable to afford to do such a deal.

Given the way that things have played out since then, it is hard not to feel as though that will prove to be something of a significant blow for the Gills.

So far this season, it is goals that have been a major problem for Gillingham, who remarkably, have found the net just six times in those 14 league games they have played since the start of the campaign.

As a result, the ability to bring back Kelman could certainly have been a boost for the Gills had they been able to pull it off, given that all important extra firepower he could have provided them with.

Indeed, with three goals and two assists in the 13 league appearances he has made for Orient this season, Kelman is a player who has shown he has the ability to both score and create goals at this level.

That you feel, is something that could certainly have made something of a difference for the Gills at the start of the season, potentially helping them to a few more positive results, that may have put them in a move encouraging position at this moment in time.

Meanwhile, the fact that Kelman has dropped down the pecking order for Orient in recent weeks, may only add insult to injury here, given he is not getting a chance to fully show what he can do at Brisbane Road, at a time when Gillingham themselves could certainly use the extra threat a player such as the QPR loanee can provide.

It seems therefore, that in a period that has left Gillingham facing a number of difficult moments, not being able to come up with the funds to afford Kelman over the summer, could prove to be another costly one.