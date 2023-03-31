Sooner rather than later, Burnley will be back amongst the elite in the Premier League, and it's thanks to Vincent Kompany's rebuild last summer.

The Belgian arrived at Turf Moor with just two years of managerial experience at Anderlecht under his belt, and despite having massive boots to fill in the form of Sean Dyche's, the ex-Man City captain has exceeded all expectations already with his management.

With eight games to go of their Championship campaign, the Clarets are 13 points clear of their nearest challengers Sheffield United and 16 points ahead of Middlesbrough in third place, meaning that in just a few weeks time their place in the top flight of English football for 2023-24 should be confirmed.

Kompany and his recruitment team will then need to start shaping the squad for next season, and you'd imagine that he will be given the funds to improve on what he already has - especially with the profit made on transfer dealings last summer.

One area of the pitch that was bolstered as recently as January was the striker position - Lyle Foster arrived from Westerlo for a seven-figure fee and is still finding his feet, whilst Michael Obafemi joined on loan from Swansea City with the obligation to purchase for just £3.5 million should promotion be secured.

Even though Kompany plays just one striker at a time usually, there's still scope to improve that position and the latest comments from Germany international forward Lukas Nmecha suggests that he could be a realistic target come the summer months.

The 24-year-old revealed in a recent interview that having been managed by Kompany at Anderlecht - a season in which he scored 21 times in all competitions - he would like to reunite with Burnley's boss in the future - but could that be as soon as in a few months time?

Just how good is Nmecha?

Currently, Nmecha is playing for Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga for £11 million from Man City, and that came off the back of his form for Anderlecht in Belgium.

His debut campaign for Wolfsburg saw him score 10 times in all competitions, and his performances in the first few months of last season saw him earn his first cap for the German national team, who he now has seven caps for.

The current campaign hasn't been as fruitful for Nmecha - he has scored just four times in 16 outings but he did suffer a partial rupture of his patella tendon before the FIFA World Cup in November, which ruled him out of the competition entirely.

He's appeared four times for Wolfsburg since recovering, but none of those have been starts with the likes of Omar Marmoush and Jonas Wind preferred.

That does not mean that Nmecha has regressed as a player though - he is still quite clearly a talent but perhaps more work is needed to get him back to full fitness.

Would he want to sign for Burnley?

Yes, Nmecha wants to play under Kompany again but that doesn't necessarily mean he would want to make the move to Turf Moor.

When you take a few things into consideration though, perhaps a switch to the Clarets would be realistic for 2023-24.

Despite being born in Germany, Nmecha spent a large amount of time in the North West of England and was at Manchester City for the best part of 14 years, so a move back to that area of the world wouldn't be unsettling at all.

Then there is the riches of the Premier League - Burnley already raided Wolfsburg over a year ago to sign Wout Weghorst, and that was not a cheap deal to do both in terms of transfer fee and wages.

With Burnley set to regain their status as a top flight club soon, they will have the financial muscle required to do a deal for Nmecha - if you had to put a price-tag on him then you'd suggest he would be around the £20 million mark or perhaps slightly higher.

That could be affordable if Kompany is keen on reuniting with the striker - he does have a good number of options in that area of the pitch but they can always be improved.

There's no telling if Foster or Obafemi would step up to the demands of the Premier League immediately, so going after a Germany international who has played in the UEFA Champions League would be a smart move and one the club should pursue in the near future.