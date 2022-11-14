Opinion: Gareth Ainsworth should be Luton Town’s first-choice target

Luton Town are continuing their managerial search after Nathan Jones left the club to join Southampton last week.

The Hatters are currently trying to deal with the shock departure of Jones for the second time in the last few years. The Welshman left Luton in January 2019 to join Championship side Stoke City, this was a disappointing tenure for Jones as he never really got going at Stoke.

Then, in May 2020, Jones returned to the Hatters, and it had been another successful period, with the Welshman signing a new contract at the beginning of the year until 2027.

Jones, however, left Kenilworth Road just 11 months into his new contract when he agreed to become the new manager of Premier League side Southampton.

Now that the Championship pauses for four weeks for the 2022 World Cup, Luton’s hierarchy will be looking to make a swift appointment in time for their next game against Middlesbrough.

One man they should be looking at is Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth. The 49-year-old has now been in charge of the Chairboys for 10 years, and he’s worked wonders during that period.

Ainsworth has saved Wycombe from relegation on several occasions and led the Chairboys to an unexpected promotion to the Championship. However, it isn’t just his relegation survivals or promotions that make him a good manager.

The 49-year-old has managed to build team after team at Adams Park on a limited budget.

The Wycombe boss has relied on a mix of experience and youth and has blended both together to produce a well-competitive team, whether that be in the Championship or League One.

Ainsworth is one of those EFL managers who makes sure he gets the best out of every single one of his players and that they give their very best for the shirt and the fans every week they step on to the pitch.

If players are not prepared to work for Ainsworth, then they are out the door. It doesn’t matter how technically good they are.

Ainsworth has instilled in Wycombe the belief that, while they may not be fancied by anyone in the division, they have been punching above their weight in recent seasons.

The 49-year-old would bring a mentality of 100% every day of the week or you are gone and be a manager that you can easily respect and like because of his honesty.

Yes, he has a reputation for long ball football, but that just isn’t the case. Wycombe have also shown in the last few seasons that they can get the ball on the floor and play like any other team in the EFL.

One thing Ainsworth does know is that if this way doesn’t work, he looks at alternatives and finds solutions for his side to win the game.

Luton should be looking at someone like Ainsworth, as he would bring a wealth of EFL experience with him, an understanding of the Championship, and a ruthlessness that not many managers have these days.

The Hatters are not a team that is full of cash; they work with a restricted budget, which is something that Ainsworth knows all about, and as he showed at Wycombe, he knows how to use that to his benefit.

There are more benefits to hiring a manager like Ainsworth than there are to being negative.