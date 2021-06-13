Opinion: Fulham’s transfer decision on 26-y/o is a surprising one given recent other transfer developments at Craven Cottage

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League side West Ham United ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, according to The Sun.

The forward struggled for consistent game time with the Cottagers in the 2020/21 season, as he made just 13 league starts for the London-based side.

Mitrovic played an important role in Fulham’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2019/20 season, as he netted 26 goals in 41 appearances for Scott Parker’s side.

But this season has been different for the Serbian international, with Mitrovic making 31 appearances in all competitions for Fulham, and he was often kept behind Josh Maja in the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

It was a frustrating league campaign for Fulham though, as they were relegated back into the Championship after just one year back in the top flight, as they finished 18th in the Premier League table.

The Sun have claimed that Russian side Dynamo Moscow have seen a bid of £16million rejected by Fulham, who they are believed to be keen on keeping at Craven Cottage ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

Fulham already have some strong options available to them heading into the new season, and it certainly has come as a surprise to see them reject that sizeable offer from Dynamo Moscow.

But you would imagine that Mitrovic could be tempted by a move to West Ham United this summer, especially if they can offer him regular game time in the near future.

The Hammers already have a strong option available to them in attack in Michail Antonio, and it’ll be interesting to see whether David Moyes’ side are to further their interest in landing Mitrovic’s signature.

The cost of being relegated from the Premier League is always a hefty one for any club, and seeing the £16million bid rejected by Fulham will be an eye-opener for some of the Fulham supporters.

Those funds could have proven useful this summer, as they could have been used to strengthen other areas of the Fulham squad this summer. We’ve already seen the likes of Harrison Reed and Tosin Adarabioyo linked with a summer departure, and if they were to depart, then the hefty funds from a potential sale of Mitrovic could have been handy for Scott Parker’s side.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Cottagers can fend off any further interest from West Ham and Dynamo Moscow this summer, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.