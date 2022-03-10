Opinion: Fulham should steer clear of striking summer transfer agreement with Bolton Wanderers man

Fulham have been credited with an interest in Bolton Wanderers winger Oladapo Afolayan, as per a report from The Bolton News.

The 24-year-old has returned 11 goals and five assists in 35 League One outings thus far this season, proving to be extremely influential in the final third.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, a creative mind in the attacking third and lots of pace, Afolayan has been a real threat for the Trotters all season.

Out of possession, it does seem that Afolayan has some learning to do, in regards to the intent and intelligence of his pressing.

Interestingly, Afolayan chipped in with a goal and two assists in 21 appearances for Bolton last season, with the club in League Two, highlighting just how brilliant he has been during this campaign.

Whilst a higher level move would be justified, Fulham just would not be the right destination for the exciting winger.

The Cottagers are closing in on a return to the Premier League, and when looking at their current options, the 24-year-old would likely be confined to a spot on the fringes.

Take Domingos Quina for example.

The 22-year-old struggled massively to see minutes for the Whites and ended up outside of the 18 man squad every week.

He has now gone to Barnsley and has emerged as a real exciting performer with the Tykes and could play a big part in the push for survival.

So, for Quina to not even make the 18-man squad, it would be likely that Afolayan would suffer a similar fate, especially if promotion to the Premier League was secured.

Afolayan’s performances this season justifies Championship interest, that is for sure, so it will be no surprise to see second-tier clubs, who are likely to remain in the division for another year, starting to cast their eyes on the Bolton winger.

He is someone that has shown he does not fold under the pressure of a new challenge, and at 24 years old, he certainly has the time on his side to continue progressing up the leagues

Fulham just appears to be a step too far, especially with the abundance of attacking talent that Marco Silva has available to him.

Even if Fabio Carvalho departs this summer, then they still possess the attacking options without delving into the market.

Although, they will be looking to do all they can to best prepare themselves for Premier League survival.