Opinion: Fulham should set their sights on 20-goal EFL forward this summer

Fulham will be playing their football in the Premier League next season and will be eager to avoid the same fate they suffered the last time they won promotion to England’s top flight.

The Cottagers do appear to already be in better shape than their promotion from the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, with Marco Silva likely to ensure the very best for the London club with intelligent recruitment this summer.

Whilst welcoming Premier League experience certainly ranks high in importance, bringing in youthful talent from the EFL can be vital when considering longer-term sustainability.

One exciting Football League talent that has an incredibly high ceiling is MK Dons’ Scott Twine.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Dons last summer despite being targeted by several Championship clubs, has reached new heights this season.

If the first 45 games of the League One season was not enough to convince the higher levels that Twine is an exciting talent who is well beyond the level of the third-tier, his remarkable performance against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend will have helped.

The young attacking midfielder netted four goals against the Pilgrims, which included three fantastic strikes and one deft close-range finish, taking his total for the League One season to 20.

Twine, who also won the division’s Player of the Season award, also chipped in with 13 assists for the Dons this season, proving to be one of the best players the third tier has seen in a while.

Whilst a move to the Championship would seem the most logical next step, Twine is someone who has continued to defy expectations around his name and has overcome every obstacle in excellent fashion.

Twine could be the ideal Fabio Carvalho replacement, with the exciting academy graduate heading for pastures new with Liverpool at the end of this campaign.

Alternatively, if Fulham were to agree terms with MK Dons but did not deem him ready for first-team football in the Premier League, then they could look for a suitable Championship destination for Twine to continue his progress on loan.

Twine will be hoping to help fire his current side to League One promotion via the play-offs, but even if the Buckinghamshire club wins promotion, they will face a tough task in keeping him at the Stadium MK.