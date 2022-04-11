Opinion: Fulham should make a play for 11 goal, 13 assist midfielder this summer as potential Fabio Carvalho replacement

Despite a surprise defeat at home to Coventry City this past weekend – their second of the season against the Sky Blues – Fulham are still well on course to make it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking once again.

It may be a case of a few nerves setting in as they get closer to the finishing line, but when it’s all said and done, the Cottagers should be home and hosed in the coming weeks.

The closer the end of the season gets though, the closer Cottagers supporters get to not seeing Fabio Carvalho in the white shirt anymore.

The talented teenager will be joining Liverpool this summer and unless his career doesn’t go as planned then it’s unlikely that he will play for Fulham again – he will also leave a major void in the number 10 role.

Quiz: Did Fulham sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Nathaniel Chalobah Fee Free

It all means that Marco Silva’s transfer team need to source a replacement from somewhere, and you wouldn’t put it past a big-money arrival coming in judging by some of Fulham’s more recent Premier League spending.

However there are still bargains to be had and there could be one or two lingering in the Championship still as Fulham make their way to the Premier League – could they take John Swift with them though?

Now 26 years old, Swift seems to be be hitting the peak of his abilities and at times he’s carried a struggling Reading side through matches on his own.

His stat-lines for the 2021-22 campaign tell you all you need to know – 11 goals and 13 assists in an attacking midfield role for the Royals has seen him grab the headlines, but it’s headlines that Reading probably didn’t want as his contract is set to expire this summer.

Having gotten over the injury woes of last season, Swift has proven his fitness but also his cutting edge, but he’s been playing at Championship level for a number of years now – firstly briefly with Rotherham United and then Brentford before departing Chelsea permanently for Berkshire in 2016.

You have to assume though that someone from perhaps the lower end of the Premier League – or a newly promoted club – will take a punt on Swift off the back of this season’s performances – and he could really fit in well at Craven Cottage behind Aleksandar Mitrovic and next to Harry Wilson.