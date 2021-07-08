Opinion: Fulham should look to beat West Brom to 22-year-old signing

Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion are preparing to launch a bid for Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah according to Football Insider, with the 22-year-old unlikely to receive many first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lorient, making a respectable 30 appearances and helping the French side to stay in the top division.

Chalobah is now on the search for his next move and has been out on loan from the Champions League winners three times already. At 22-years-old now, the Blues could be willing to let the academy graduate leave permanently.

With Conor Gallagher, Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all returning to their parent clubs this summer, West Brom have registered their interest in Chalobah and Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff in an attempt to bolster their midfield.

But another side who may need to add to their central midfielder area this summer are Fulham, who could face losing Jean Michael Seri, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Tom Cairney.

After seeing Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mario Lemina leave Craven Cottage after the expiration of their loan spells, losing two or three of the trio could be disastrous for the west London side, but beating promotion-chasing rivals West Brom to the permanent signing of Chalobah could help to solve their woes in the middle of the park.

Reported target Will Hughes is another option for the Cottagers to pursue, but with Newcastle also in the race for the Watford midfielder and Isaac Hayden to potentially use as a makeweight in a potential swap deal, they may have already been ruled out of the race.

The rumoured £12m fee is also steep and with Chalobah seemingly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, they could probably negotiate a slightly cheaper deal for the 22-year-old – a player who will have a higher resale value and already has a decent amount of experience in the Championship with Ipswich and Huddersfield.

However, the one league he is yet to prove himself in is the English top tier. Will Hughes already has that experience in the past few years with Watford, so he has nothing to prove.

With the Chelsea midfielder, he will be desperate to impress with this fresh start and get to the Premier League to prove why the Blues should have taken more of a chance on him.

To get this fresh start, Chalobah may be willing to negotiate a reasonably modest wage package and with the midfielder already based in west London, this Fulham move could be more tempting as opposed to a move to the West Midlands.

Will Hughes might be a good player, but they already have a potential steal laying at their doorstep. It’s time for Marco Silva to pursue it.