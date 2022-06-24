Opinion: Fulham should consider Swansea City as next loan destination for exciting defender

With Russell Martin using last season as a period of time to adjust to the Championship at Swansea City, expectation levels will naturally rise once the new season gets underway.

Showing plenty of promise during the last campaign, all whilst playing an exciting brand of dominant football, Martin will be growing confident about what the new season could hold.

The signings of Harry darling and Nathan Wood also creates excitement at the Swansea.com Stadium, with the pair possessing the ability to make a difference now, whilst they also have high enough ceilings that they can match the ambitions at the South Wales club.

One positional department that seemingly needs bolstering as the new campaign edges closer to its beginning is the right-wing-back area, with it remaining unknown whether a further move for Cyrus Christie will be made and whether or not they would be successful.

After an excellent second half of the campaign for the Swans, it will be important that Martin can bring in someone who could provide a similar kind of service.

Literally 99% of Swansea City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Swans quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Swansea City's current head coach? Russell Martin Steve Cooper Brendan Rodgers Alex Neil

Fulham’s Marlon Fossey is someone who could certainly fit the bill in South Wales, with a step up to the Championship looking like the most likely option for the 23-year-old who spent the second half of the 2021/22 season with Bolton Wanderers.

For Fossey, and for his parent club, it is now about finding a club who can bridge the gap between where Bolton and Fulham are currently at, all whilst finding a destination that matches what the young wing-back can offer.

A constant attacking threat, Fossey has also emerged as an improved defensive option, proving to be an intelligent reader of the game and particularly shines when stood up one-on-one.

He also thrived within a Bolton side where keeping high percentages of possession was a stylistic objective for Ian Evatt, something that would make Swansea a natural step, whilst not changing what is required of him too much.

Fossey emerged as one of League One’s top wing-backs last season in a short space of time, with his pace, progressive abilities and final-product making him someone that would add real attacking value to the Swans.