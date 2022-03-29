Opinion: Fulham should consider summer transfer swoop for Championship midfielder with 15 goal contributions

Fulham’s return to the Premier League – barring a collapse in form of epic proportions – will more than likely be confirmed in the coming weeks as the Championship season nears its climax.

Despite the odd poor result, the Cottagers have been irresistible for most of the campaign and have scored goals left, right and centre on their way to a likely promotion.

When that is confirmed, then work can begin on constructing a squad that is able to remain in the Premier League for at least one season, because the last two times the London outfit have been in the top flight they’ve come crashing straight back down.

Fulham don’t necessarily have to splash out millions upon millions on new talent either – even though they probably will do – and there are bargains to be had that can improve their squad.

And with Fabio Carvalho likely not going to be a Cottager next season, with Liverpool reaching an agreement ‘in principle’ for the teenager, according to Football Insider, more depth will be needed in the attacking midfield area.

There are a few players in the Championship this season that could very well be ready to make that step up to the top flight for the first time, and Jed Wallace of Millwall fits into that category.

The 28-year-old has been a loyal servant to the Lions after his arrival in 2017 from Wolves, and has lit up The Den in recent years with his wonder strikes and performances.

Wallace though has been able to run his contract down, and there was major interest in his services back in January with Turkish giants Besiktas and also Championship rivals Nottingham Forest locked in a transfer battle.

Nothing materialised though which left Wallace a Millwall player until the end of the current campaign – but what happens after that is anyone’s guess.

The player in question will know full well that he will be a wanted man this summer, and the fact he can play in all of the attacking midfield positions – whether that is in the number 10 role or out wide – means he could be a useful asset to Fulham.

Of course there’s no guarantee that Wallace would be able to cut it in the Premier League, but at the age of 28 it’s a case of now or never, and his Championship form in recent years is certainly deserving of him getting a chance.

This season, Wallace has six goals and nine assists in 32 matches, which is down on 11 goals and five assists from last season and 10 goals and 13 assists in 2019-20, but he’s showing the kind of consistency that makes a move to a bigger club inevitable.

And when you consider the fact that Millwall aren’t the most prolific of teams – imagine what Wallace could do providing crosses and assists to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

There won’t be many better free transfers out there this summer than Wallace, and Fulham should try and steal a march on their rivals to bring him to Craven Cottage.