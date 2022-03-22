Opinion: Fulham must stand their ground in transfer negotiations for 26-year-old

In a matter of weeks, Fulham could have their promotion back to the Premier League sealed if they are able to use the international break to get over their recent bad patch of form.

That bad patch has only lasted two matches, with just one point picked up from trips to Barnsley and West Brom, but Marco Silva knows that it will take only a few more wins to get the Cottagers back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

When that happens, Silva and the club hierarchy will be looking at immediately strengthening the squad for a new challenge you’d think, but they will also have to look at the make-up of the current playing staff.

And they may have a transfer battle coming sooner than expected if recent reports in Italy are to be believed.

On transfer deadline day in August 2021, the club allowed Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who once cost Fulham in the region of £30 million, to head out on loan to Italian side Napoli, despite featuring in three Championship games already.

Clubs like Arsenal and Aston Villa had been linked earlier in the summer with the Cameroon international, but he ended up heading to Naples and there was rumoured to be a €15 million optional future fee in the deal – despite Fulham extending his contract at the same time.

Anguissa has appeared 18 times in Serie A as his new side sit in second position behind A.C. Milan currently, but the 26-year-old has spent time out injured in periods.

It’s because of that and his latest setback which means he cannot play for his country in World Cup qualifiers this week that Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly planning on asking Fulham to reduce the future transfer fee to €11 million, which equates to £9.2 million, in light of his injury struggles.

Considering Fulham were set to make a major loss on Anguissa anyway, it may not seem like a lot – but the Cottagers need to look at the bigger picture when considering this apparent deal.

Due to Anguissa’s performances for Napoli, if they turn down the negotiation and Luciano Spalletti’s side refuse to pay the fee initially agreed then they could do one of two things – and both could benefit the Khan family.

For one, Anguissa could return to the Fulham squad for pre-season and be a part of their Premier League squad, which considering he played 36 times in the 2020-21 campaign he should be more-than willing to do.

If not, the Fulham transfer team could negotiate a new increased fee off the back of his performances on the continent as he is surely worth more than the €15 million that was touted last summer.

In the end it could all prove inconsequential as Napoli could end up triggering that clause, but if they don’t due to Fulham not budging on decreasing the fee then it could really be a good thing for Fulham Football Club.