Opinion: Fulham must opt against stepping up their pursuit for 23-year-old forward

Fulham’s attacking performances in the Championship this season have been very impressive as they have managed to score an incredible total of 99 goals at this level.

As a result of their ability to cause all kinds of issues for their opponents, the Cottagers sealed promotion to the Premier League last month.

Despite the fact that the summer transfer window is not set to open until June, Fulham have already been linked with moves for a plethora of players.

The latest individual who has emerged as a potential target for Marco Silva’s side is Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Football Insider, Fulham have made an approach for the Coventry City man.

Gyokeres has been a stand-out performer for Coventry in the Championship this season as he has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in this division.

It is understood that the Cottagers are in the market to sign a new forward who will be able to provide cover as well as competition for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic will be keen to prove his worth in the Premier League next season after scoring 41 goals in the second-tier for Fulham during the current term.

If this speculation surrounding Gyokeres turns out to be true, it could be argued that the Cottagers should opt against stepping up their pursuit for the 23-year-old.

Although Gyokeres has made considerable strides in terms of his development since joining Coventry on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the top-flight.

During his time with the Seagulls, the forward failed to make a single appearance for the club in the Premier League and thus the jury is out on whether he is good enough to make the step up to this division.

Furthermore, when you consider that Gyokeres’ deal at Coventry is set to run until 2024, Fulham may have to submit a big offer in order to convince Mark Robins’ side to part ways with the forward.

Instead of splashing the clash on an individual who has yet to make an impact in the Premier League, it could be argued that the Cottagers should be looking elsewhere this summer.

By signing players who have excellent track-records when it comes to delivering the goods at the highest level, Fulham will boost their chances of retaining their place in the top-flight which will be their goal for the 2022/23 campaign.