Opinion: Fulham man may need to look elsewhere for January move as Championship duo close in on alternative deals

For Cyrus Christie, this season has surely not gone as he would have hoped for.

Returning to Fulham in the summer after spending last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, the right-back has yet to get the opportunities he would have hoped for at Craven Cottage.

Since the start of the current campaign Christie has made just one first-team appearances for Fulham, that coming in the goalless draw with Leeds in the League Cup that the Cottagers eventually lost on penalties back in September.

As a result, given Christie’s contract with Fulham is set to expire at the end of this season, it is perhaps no surprise to see the full-back being linked with a departure from Craven Cottage this month.

Which club did Fulham sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 What club did Fulham sign Jean Michael Seri from? Marseille Nice Lyon Lille

It was reported on the eve of the January transfer window, that two of Fulham’s Championship rivals – Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City – are interested in deals for the 29-year-old.

But while the chance to remain in the second-tier and show what he can still do at this level may well have been appealing to Christie, it seems that he may now be unlikely to get that opportunity, with either of those two sides.

Since those reports linking them with Christie emerged, both Blackburn and Cardiff appear to have moved on to alternative additions for the right-hand side of their defence.

For their part, Blackburn are seemingly closing in on the signing of 23-year-old Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan with the option to buy from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Meanwhile, Cardiff are said to be close to securing the services of Cody Drameh on a temporary basis until the end of the season from Leeds United.

Given the fact that both those sides also need to strengthen other areas of their squad in the January window as well, it is unlikely they are going to want to divert any more of their budget on to a second right-back such as Christie, when both do already have some options on the book in that position.

With that in mind, it is now hard to see Ewood Park or the Welsh capital being Christie’s next destination in the coming weeks.

Consequentially, with a parting of the ways seemingly best for both Christie and Fulham, it seems we could now be set for a busy few weeks of negotiating, when it comes to the Irishman’s future.