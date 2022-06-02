Opinion: Fresh update on Championship midfielder will be disappointing for Rotherham United

It seems there will be no reunion with Will Vaulks for Rotherham United this summer.

With the midfielder’s contract at current club Cardiff City set to expire in just a few week’s time, Millers manager Paul Warne had previously admitted that he would like to bring Vaulks back to the New York Stadium for next season.

A three-year spell with Rotherham between 2016 and 2019, prior to his move to the Welsh capital, had seen Vaulks make 137 appearances and score 17 goals for the Millers.

However, it now appears that the 28-year-old will not be adding to that tally, any time soon.

Can you get 24/24 on this Rotherham United quiz?

1 of 24 In what year were Rotherham United formed? 1925 1927 1929 1931

According to recent reports from Wales Online, it seems unlikely that a deal to take the midfielder back to Rotherham can be done from a financial perspective.

That will obviously be disappointing for those of a Rotherham persuasion, and not just due to the fact that seeing such a popular player as Vaulks would have been a popular sight around the club.

With Rotherham now preparing for a return to the Championship following their latest promotion from League One during the 2021/22 campaign, the signing of Vaulks would certainly have been a useful one.

The midfielder has shown time and again while with both Rotherham and Cardiff that he is a more than capable operator in the Championship, and the second-tier experience he possesses could surely have been important in helping the Millers to finally establish themselves at that level again.

It is also worth noting that with several members of Rotherham’s squad having played alongside Vaulks during his first spell at the New York Stadium, there are some useful connections that he could have reignited with a return to the club.

Beyond that, with Vaulks’ contract with Cardiff set to end this summer, the midfielder would of course be available on a free transfer, meaning that getting this deal done would have left Rotherham with more budget available to fund deals for other signings this summer.

Given this move now looks unlikely to happen, it remains to be seen if Rotherham will still be able to do that, depending on who they are able to bring in as an alternative.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that several other Championship clubs are interested in Vaulks, meaning the midfielder could also return to haunt Rotherham with his impact on the pitch during the course of next season, should such a move materialise.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that missing out on a deal to bring Vaulks back to the club, could threaten to hurt Rotherham next season, in more ways than one.