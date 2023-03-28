You get the feeling that Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene will be among the most appealing targets for clubs in the Championship come the summer transfer window.

Despite the Millers' struggles towards the wrong end of the second-tier standings, the winger has enjoyed an impressive campaign at this level.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 32 league appearances for the club this season, showing his ability to make an impact in the second-tier.

Indeed, with Ogbene also establishing himself on the international scene with the Republic of Ireland, catching the eye in the recent Euro 2024 qualifier with France, you get the feeling he may well possess the potential to play at an even higher level than that.

As a result, given he looks set to be available on a free transfer this summer when his contract with Rotherham expires, Ogbene could become something of a prospective bargain for many sides in the division to aim for in just a few month's time.

Indeed, there are some teams who already looked to have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to beat the rest to the punch in that respect, with it reported that two of the Millers' Championship rivals, Swansea City and Millwall, both made bids to sign the winger in the January transfer window.

Given the change in situation for Ogbene that appears to be looming, that past interest means it would be no surprise to see those two sides look into the prospect of a move for the 25-year-old come the summer.

However, it could be argued that the latest news emerging around Ogbene, could be bad news for those two Championship sides when it comes to their hopes of doing that.

According to the latest update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Belgian top-flight side Standard Liege are now also taking an interest in the Rotherham winger, ahead of the summer window.

That of course, is something that feels like it could be a big blow to Swansea and Millwall's own hopes of successfully reigniting their interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Having shown what he can do in the Championship this season in particular, Ogbene may now feel this is the time for him to show what he can do at top-flight level.

Consequently, a move to a top-flight side such as Liege may be more appealing for the winger, than remaining in the Championship with one of those other sides.

Indeed, with Liege currently sitting seventh in the Belgian top-flight, they are not out of contention for qualification into European football for next season just yet either.

That too could make this a tempting move for Ogbene as he looks to back up what he has done on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland, especially given that with Liege being one of the most successful clubs in Belgium, that doubtless ambition for silverware makes for an exciting for him as well.

It is also worth noting that after spending all of his career so far in Britain and Ireland, the 25-year-old may also find the opportunity to experience football, and life, in a new environment on the continent, a tempting one as well.

With all that in mind, you get the feeling that while Ogbene's form and situation at Rotherham could provide reason for excitement for the likes of Swansea and Millwall in the lead-up to the summer window, this latest news of interest from Liege, can only be seen as something of a cause for concern.