Opinion: Fresh Sheffield Wednesday move for Birmingham City man would make perfect sense

It seems that there is the chance of a familiar face returning to Sheffield Wednesday during the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Yorkshire Live, the Owls are open to bringing Birmingham City centre back Harlee Dean back to Hillsborough for the 2022/23 season.

Dean of course, spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Hillsborough, making nine appearances for Darren Moore’s side in that time, as injury limited his opportunities.

But with the Owls seemingly still open to bringing him back to Yorkshire regardless, it seems this could still be a deal that could be worth pursuing for those involved.

From Sheffield Wednesday’s perspective, the Owls are in some considerable need of central defensive additions ahead of the start of next season.

With Chey Dunkley released at the end of his contract this summer, and Dean’s fellow loanee Jordan Storey also returning to his parent club, Wednesday are far from stacked with options at the heart of their backline.

That is not helped by the fitness concerns that have dogged one of the club’s only remaining senior options in that position, Dominic Iorfa, meaning the Owls do need to add to their defence in the market.

As a result, Dean does look an appealing target for Wednesday, since he already knows the club and the majority of their squad well, which would allow him to settle in and adapt to the tactics much quicker.

The 30-year-old’s Championship pedigree would also be more than useful, as the Owls look for a swift return to the second-tier, after missing out on promotion via the League One play-offs last month.

Given the way that Dean was somewhat jettisoned out of Birmingham to Sheffield Wednesday by Blues boss Lee Bowyer during the January transfer window, you get the feeling that the Championship would also be happy to sanction a move for the centre back as well.

Indeed, that should mean that Dean himself could be open to a move to get the playing time he is unlikely to be given at Birmingham, and considering he is into the final year of his contract at St Andrew’s now could be a good time for them to move him on.

That way, the Blues would still be able to receive a potentially useful fee for the 30-year-old, rather than see him leave for nothing in 12 months time, after a season where he would likely have little part to play at St Andrew’s.

With that in mind, it is hard not to feel as though a return to Hillsborough for Dean over the course of the summer, might just prove best for everyone concerned ahead of a crucial campaign for Wednesday in particular, next season.