Opinion: Fresh claims about Brereton-Diaz’s Blackburn future are understandable amid West Ham and Leeds United speculation

Given his eye-catching 22-goal return last season, rapid emergence on the international scene with Chile, and the fact he has just a year remaining on his Blackburn Rovers contract, it has seemd for some time as though Ben Brereton-Diaz would be on the move during this summer transfer window.

Indeed, the striker has reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs including West Ham and Leeds United, with the latter said to have scouted him during Blackburn’s recent pre-season friendly with Accrington Stanley.

But despite all that, it now seems as though there is a chance that the 23-year-old will in fact be staying where he is at Ewood Park, beyond the point that the current market closes.

According to the latest update from AS in Chile, no club has yet made an offer to sign the striker this summer, and as a result, it is now more likely that the 23-year-old will not be leaving Ewood Park during the current window.

Considering those aforementioned circumstances, this latest update may feel like something of a surprise, but it could also be argued, that this is an understandable stance for those interested clubs to take over a potential move for Brereton-Diaz.

Which ten of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake?

1 of 25 Blackburn were formed in 1875? Real Fake

For starters, it is worth noting that of those 22 goals that the striker for Blackburn in the Championship last season, only two of them came after the turn of the year.

There may therefore, be some concern among other clubs, that his spectacular and prolific start to the 2021/22 season, was something of a flash in the pan.

Indeed, that is arguably backed up by the fact in his three seasons prior to the 2021/22 campaign, Brereton-Diaz had managed just nine goals in all competitions for Blackburn.

As a result, there may be some concern among those sides about whether the 23-year-old could consistently find the net in the way these clubs would need him to, if they were to make a move to secure his services.

Beyond that, given it is reported here that Blackburn are demanding a fee of €15million for the striker, it could be argued that these clubs will see little value in paying such a significant fee for a player who will be available on a free transfer just 12 months from now, when his contract at Ewood Park expires.

It could also be argued that the fortunes of one of Brereton-Diaz’s predecessors, is not doing the Chile international any favours if he is indeed hoping to secure himself a top-flight move this summer.

Last year, following a 2020/21 campaign that had seen him score 28 goals in 40 Championship games for Blackburn, Adam Armstrong would join Southampton in a deal that saw the Premier League side pay a reported £15million for the services of the striker.

However, that is a move that has so far failed to work out, with Armstrong managing to score just two goals in 23 Premier League games during his debut campaign with the Saints last season, that saw him seemingly fall down the pecking order at St Mary’s as the months went on.

That could also generate some concern at certain clubs, about whether Brereton-Diaz could endure some similar struggles to his former Blackburn teammate, when it comes to making the step up to top-flight football.

Indeed, that sentiment may be further enhanced by his more barren spell during the second-half of last season, that saw him go from being well on track to smash Armstrong’s tally from the previous campaign, to eventually falling six short of it.

With all that in mind, it seems that for all the excitement generated by Brereton-Diaz over the course of the season, it could yet be a quiet summer transfer window for the Blackburn Rovers striker, and that is something that could make more sense than it would seem at a first glance of the past few months.