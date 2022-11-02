Opinion: Fresh claim around 22-year-old is something Huddersfield Town could well do without

To say it has been a disappointing start to the 2022/23 season for Huddersfield Town, would be something of an understatement.

A run all the way to the Championship play-off final under Carlos Corberan last season, may well have had fans of the Terriers dreaming of a return to the top-flight of English football.

However, things have largely been downhill since that defeat to Nottingham Forest at Wembley at the end of last season, starting with the departure of Corberan in the summer.

With the promotion of his assistant Danny Schofield far from working out either, the club are already on their second boss since the Spaniard’s departure.

But with Mark Fotheringham also taking time will really get up to speed at the John Smith’s Stadium, the Terriers remain locked in a relegation battle at the wrong end of the Championship.

That is a far cry from when they were just 90 minutes away from the Premier League just a few months ago, although things have admittedly, not been helped by injuries to a number of key first-team players.

Now it seems as though there is another issue for Huddersfield to deal with, that the club would be much better of without in their current predicament.

According to recent reports from Football Insider, midfielder Jon Russell is currently being frozen out of first-team action by the club, as negotiations stall over a new contract.

The 22-year-old has not made an appearance for the Terriers since the start of October, and has only even featured in a matchday squad twice since then, something which could create a number of issues for the club.

Can you get 18/18 on this Huddersfield Town quiz?

1 of 18 When were Huddersfield Town founded? 1903 1871 1883 1908

For starters, this may well be an unwanted behind the scenes distraction for other members of the squad, for a player who had previously become a regular in the starting XI to suddenly be facing such uncertainty over whether he will remain with the club for much longer.

At a time when Huddersfield surely need as much focus as possible on picking up the results required to get themselves out of trouble, that is not something they will want players thinking about, especially given the negative prospects of the situation are unlikely to do much for morale.

It is also worth noting that one of those players the Terriers are currently missing through injury, captain Jonathan Hogg, is a long serving and vital presence in the centre of midfield for the club.

As a result, not being able to call on another proven option in that position in the form of Russell due to something as unavoidable as a dispute over a new contract, feels rather inconvient and unwelcome for the club. when they need every player to do their bit.

From a longer term perspective, this not look good from a financial perspective either, given Russell’s current deal at the John Smith’s Stadium is set to expire at the end of this season.

That of course means that Huddersfield are not only currently not using a player with the potential to make a positive impact for them on the pitch, but also risk losing what could be a valuable asset for next to nothing in just a few month’s time.

With that in mind, it seems that in a season that has left Huddersfield with many issues to deal with, rectifying the situation around Russell is something they may want to do quickly, not least to give them a better chance of solving some of those more overarching problems.