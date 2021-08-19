Opinion: Forward’s potential exit could actually improve Russell Martin’s Swansea City

We brought you the exclusive on Wednesday that Jamal Lowe’s future at the Swansea.com Stadium is still up in the air, with new manager Russell Martin keen to explore other avenues in the striking department.

Kyle Joseph and Joel Piroe have come in to bolster Swansea City’s attacking units this summer, with the latter bagging his second for the club as a consolation goal in the Swans’ 3-1 defeat to Stoke City on Wednesday evening.

Ethan Laird and Flynn Downes have arrived in South Wales since the arrival of Martin and the former Milton Keynes Dons boss will be intent of further putting his stamp on the squad in the final fortnight of the window.

Jamal Lowe has been subject to interest from abroad, namely Anderlecht, in the last week and could still leave the club before the 31st August deadline.

There are ups and downs to any outgoing transfer and with additional funds made available for Martin to strengthen his squad in the wake of a potential Lowe departure, the Swans can definitely make this situation work in their favour.

Lowe is a very entertaining player to watch, lifting the crowd with his swagger and audacious dribbling ability. A

lthough, he is still not an out and out number nine despite over a season of learning on the job in the role, and his appetite for adventurous play does not fit into Martin’s philosophy.

Martin is obsessed with getting the ball into the opposition’s third as often and as reliably as you can in a match, Lowe’s unpredictability and tendency to produce lower probability, yet spectacular, efforts are not in line with the intentions of the new boss.

Should Martin be given the funds to recruit a number nine of his choosing, capable of linking play and scoring goals, similarly to how he had Cameron Jerome and Carlton Morris operating in League One last term, then Lowe’s outgoing transfer could be a worthwhile action for Swansea to take.

Swans supporters will need to be patient, it will take time for Martin’s style to bed in and for the players to adjust.

But having the preferred personnel to carry out his ideas would decrease the time before they are all singing off the same hymn sheet, and potentially increase the productivity there of once familiar with his methods.

Swansea City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Swans transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which club did Swansea City sign Matt Grimes from? Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Bristol Rovers Swindon Town