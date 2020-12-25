Opinion: Former Sunderland star man could be answer to Birmingham City’s problems

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Birmingham City supporters will likely be hoping that Aitor Karanka is given the chance to add some more firepower.

The Spaniard has made the Blues a solid and structured side but going forward they have often lacked fluidity and been far from the most entertaining side to watch.

Their effectiveness in the final third is an issue that Birmingham need to solve and signing forward Josh Maja could be the solution.

Only four sides, three of which are in the relegation zone, have scored fewer goals in the division than the Blues this term and they’ve managed just eight from open play in 20 Championship games.

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s influence is waning, Scott Hogan has not looked himself after joining permanently from Aston Villa, and Jonathan Leko hasn’t found the net once.

With the likes of Ivan Sanchez, Jeremie Bela, and former Barcelona starlet Alen Halilovic in Karanka’s squad, a dynamic number nine could help unlock the Blues’ attacking potential. Enter Maja.

Recent reports from France have indicated that Birmingham are ‘very interested’ in a move for the Bordeaux striker and it’s clear to see why.

Maja has a fantastic goalscoring record in England, having made his name by firing in 16 goals in 30 games for Sunderland in 2018/19, and the directness with which he plays is reminiscent of Che Adams – a man that the Championship club have been trying to replace since his move to Southampton last summer.

They have failed to do so up to this point but signing Maja when the winter window opens could a major step forward in that regard.

The Nigerian international is unlikely to come cheap, with a fee in the region of €6 million (£5.4) to €7 million (£6.3m) cited by Clement Carpentier, but the 21-year-old seems more than a sound investment.

Not only would he offer them a solution to an issue that has hamstrung them this term and been a key factor in their disappointing league position but he should he find form at St Andrew’s, the Blues could find themselves making a tasty profit a few years down the line.

Signing Maja would be a real statement of intent and a show of confidence in what Karanka is building.