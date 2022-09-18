Opinion: Former captain’s potential departure could be a game-changer for Reading FC in the transfer market

At this stage, you feel Liam Moore and Reading Football Club would be better off without each other following the latter’s decision to strip the Jamaican of the captaincy.

A public falling out in January made it almost inevitable that he would move on – but an injury ruined his loan spell at Stoke City and he’s still out of action at this stage – making it more difficult for the Berkshire outfit to shift him on.

From the player’s point of view, he will surely want to move on sooner rather than later and he will be glad his contract is coming to an end next summer, regardless of how much he’s earning per week.

It was even reported that the club were in talks to end his stay prematurely, though it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an arrangement where his contract can be terminated.

His departure could end up being a real game-changer for the Royals, who are currently under restrictions and are therefore limited in what they can spend on wages due to the cap that was set by the EFL as part of their agreed business plan.

It remains undisclosed how much he’s currently earning, but considering he signed a new deal just one month after he submitted a transfer request and when the club weren’t under restrictions, he’s probably earning a considerable amount.

If the club can terminate his contract, that would leave them with two squad spots to fill, with Amadou Mbengue already coming in and another central defender able to provide more depth and competition in Scott Dann’s long-term absence.

Having this competition could enable the Royals to retain a back three, giving Paul Ince more options to explore.

A replacement for Moore would then leave one more spot to fill once again – and depending on the possible agreement Moore and the club come to – finances could be freed up for a creative player to come in.

You just feel that’s the last part of the jigsaw that’s missing from this squad if Moore is replaced – because John Swift’s departure has created a void in this department and the addition of another player to provide competition to the likes of Ovie Ejaria, Tom Ince and Jeff Hendrick can only be a positive thing.

Having this added firepower from midfield could be extremely important to compensate for a leaky defence – and in the end – it could end up being the difference between relegation and remaining afloat in the second tier once more.