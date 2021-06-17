Opinion: Forget Thomas Henry – Swansea can find better value for money this summer than £5 million striker

Swansea City are looking to bolster their attack this summer following the departure of Ghana international Andre Ayew – whose goals led the Welsh club to the Championship play-off final this season.

Having reportedly been on £83,000 per week at the Liberty Stadium, Ayew was paid very handsomely to do his job but it was not sustainable to keep a player of his quality on the books anymore, but now Steve Cooper and co need to find alternatives.

For most of the season, Ayew and Jamal Lowe played through the middle as strikers despite their best roles being out wide, but they scored 31 goals between them so were very effective.

Cooper switched from a 3-5-2 back to a 4-2-3-1 formation though later on in the 2020-21 campaign, and with Lowe reverting to a wide position there’s a need to bring new strikers in.

Young Wigan starlet Kyle Joseph has already arrived and there’s reports coming from Belgium that Swansea are ready to make a 6 million euros bid for Leuven hitman Thomas Henry.

The 26-year-old scored 21 goals in 31 Belgian Pro League matches last season and he clearly knows where the back of the net is, but it is a big risk spending that kind of money on someone from a league where you’d have to say some clubs probably are lower-end Championship quality.

Of course the likes of Anderlecht, Club Brugge and others never tend to do too badly in Europe, but unlike France, Spain and Germany where there’s a clear consensus of what kind of quality the leagues possess, Belgium is a bit of an unknown.

Instead of spending just over £5 million on Henry, Swansea could perhaps get better value for money by delving into the loan market, which worked wonders when Cooper used his England youth connections to bring Rhian Brewster to south Wales in the 2019-20 season.

There’s talented strikers out there who could perhaps do with a full season of EFL action under their belts, and there’s two players who have featured for England at youth level in Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Man City’s Liam Delap who may be worth a shot at.

Balogun has already scored twice in the Europa League for Arsenal and a loan to Leeds didn’t do Eddie Nketiah’s Gunners’ senior chances any harm, whilst Delap has also broken his senior scoring duck for the Premier League champions in the EFL Cup and after his scoring exploits for City’s under-23’s, the 18-year-old is ready for the Championship.

With how well Brewster did under Cooper last year, maybe it’s worth going down that particular route once again instead of splashing out mega millions on what is essentially a gamble of a striker.