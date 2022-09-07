Opinion: Forget the table, Cardiff City are in good hands after summer rebuild

Cardiff City sit 22nd in the Championship table and are five games without a win.

It’s safe to say that Cardiff haven’t started as well as manager Steve Morison would have hoped heading into the season. After signing 17 new players, things looked exciting in the Welsh capital, though the squad currently sit in the relegation zone having scored just one goal in their last five games.

While bringing 17 players in, Cardiff saw 19 players depart, including captain Sean Morrison, experienced heads such as Aden Flint, Marlon Pack and Alex Smithies, as well as all five loans from the last season, such as Jordan Hugill and Cody Drameh, who were key to Cardiff staying up.

Signing that many players will always be hard to bed in straight away and will need time to work as a unit. Cardiff basically signed a new starting 11, and to expect that to thrive from the off isn’t realistic. While the side find themselves further down than they would have wanted, it’s still very early on.

Morison didn’t get all the signings he wanted before the season started, having to go seven games without an experienced striker in the squad; the most seasoned player being Max Watters at 23, who while having a good record in the lower leagues has only managed one Championship goal in 19 games.

Cardiff’s fans would have to wait until Deadline Day to see a new figurehead up top in Callum Robinson, who saw a sub appearance on his debut against Millwall on Saturday.

Morison’s squad has also been unlucky with injuries seeing both left backs Jamilu Collins and Joel Bagan suffer long term injuries, meaning the likes of Callum O’Dowda, Perry Ng and Jack Simpson have been dragged out of position until a replacement was signed. O’Dowda himself was injured after he was a key player early on and squad regular Isaak Davies hasn’t been seen since last season.

10 simple facts that every Cardiff City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year was the club formed? 1899 1909 1919 1929

Cardiff sitting in the bottom three will always be a concern to fans not used to the club being so low, though only eight games in there’s no reason to panic at this stage. Cardiff can’t be near the relegation zone come the end of the season, but time should be afforded to Morison to get his squad playing as a team.

Morison had a huge task on his hands this summer and, with the budget given, has done a tremendous job in building a younger, hungry squad while also going a long way to balance the books with a lower wage bill. While the club will be wanting better performances on the pitch, they can’t consider anyone else more suitable for the job at this moment in time.