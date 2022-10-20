Opinion: Forget Mick Beale – Wolves should look to Swansea City head coach to fill their vacancy

Football has a funny old habit of throwing up unexpected scenarios, and when Michael Beale was reported on Thursday morning to have turned down the opportunity of joining Wolverhampton Wanderers to become their new head coach, there was shock from some quarters.

Following interest that was reported earlier in the week, Wolves decided to make Beale their number one target to replace Bruno Lage following his fantastic start to life at Queens Park Rangers.

On the afternoon that it was reported that the Midlands outfit were set to make an approach, Beale would have been preparing for the Hoops’ clash with Cardiff City at Loftus Road, in which a win could have seen them top the Championship – a massive feat considering this is the 42-year-old’s first job as boss of a senior team.

The distractions were put to the side though as a resounding 3-0 success saw the R’s climb to the summit of the second tier, and following talks with Director of Football Les Ferdinand, Beale has decided that his best chance of success is to remain in West London and commit himself to the project he signed up for at QPR.

These 18 Swansea City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1906 1908 1910 1912

That has been a bitter pill for Wolves to swallow, and they have responded by announcing that interim boss Steve Davis, best known for managing Crewe Alexandra between 2011 and 2017 but now in charge of the under-18’s at Molineux, will remain in the dugout until early 2023.

With the break for the FIFA World Cup coming up, which means no Premier League football for six weeks, there’s not a real rush for the hierarchy to make an appointment, and it means they can scour around for the best candidate.

The Championship may not be a bad place to look though, and that is why Swansea City’s Russell Martin could end up emerging as a top contender and the ideal candidate.

On the face of his initial stats, Martin wouldn’t necessarily be looked at as a Premier League head coach – he spent one-and-a-half seasons with MK Dons in League One and in his debut Championship campaign with Swansea last season, he was only able to take them to a 15th placed finish, which was a downwards trend from the previous two that were spent in the play-offs.

Yet Martin is raved about by many – and courted by others, with Wolves’ bitter rivals West Brom said to be analysing him recently for their own vacancy – for the style of football that he employs, and it’s one that clearly he had to work on to get his Swansea side used to last season.

It was a learning curve for Martin and Swansea but they seem to be reaping the rewards this season, as after 15 matches the South Wales outfit currently reside in seventh position in the Championship – just three points from top spot.

His style is one of patient possession play, with the goalkeeper usually starting the play with his feet from the back and often utilises wing-backs that stay high up the pitch and also at least one wide centre-back who attacks.

And on the front end, a high rate of pressing means that Swansea often dominate possession statistics as they do not like to be without the ball for too long.

Wolves have the players to play a possession style – Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho have class in the middle and Max Kilman is very comfortable with the ball at his feet in defence, so there is ready-made individuals there for Martin to work with.

Martin insisted last week when speculation regarding West Brom emerged that it would take something special for him to move on from South Wales, and whilst a sideways move to a Championship club would perhaps not tempt him, maybe a Premier League club with some very good players like Wolves would.