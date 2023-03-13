Opinion: Forget Graeme Murty – this League One manager should be on Reading’s radar should they make Paul Ince decision

The 2022-23 season of Reading FC is still hanging in the balance when they could have arguably had nothing to play for at this current moment.

There is 10 matches remaining and on 44 points, the Royals are yet to reach the magical 50 which usually sees you safe of the drop zone, but you’d think that they will accumulate enough points to be safe.

However, a potential six-point deduction, which as of right now would drop them to 21st position and just six points above the bottom three, could be on the cards if the EFL decide that they have breached the terms of their business plan that was agreed to when they were found guilty of not adhering to the financial rules.

Whatever happens off the pitch, there is a debate to be had over the position of first-team manager at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Paul Ince has been in charge since February 2022 when he replaced Veljko Paunovic in the dugout, and he did enough until the end of last season to be handed the job on a permanent basis.

Despite a decent start to the current campaign, performances under Ince have not been the greatest and since the turn of the year Reading have won just two league matches out of 11, with seven of them defeats.

Their away record as well is among one of the worst in the division with just three victories to their name – only Huddersfield’s record is words – and in recent weeks Ince has said his squad cannot play an attractive style of football that perhaps some want, with the team he has had to put together mainly done on loans and free transfers due to transfer restrictions.

You’d imagine Ince’s position though could potentially be under threat due to the collapse in form and just this past weekend, ex-Royals defender Graeme Murty is apparently being eyed up by the hierarchy from his Sunderland under-21’s job should Ince end up departing.

Reading should be looking at League One though to an up and coming manager who is earning his crust in the EFL for their next boss though, and he was somewhat of a similar player to Ince in his day.

That individual is Scott Brown, who sooner rather than later will no doubt start to rise the ranks – probably without Fleetwood as they aren’t currently challenging for promotion in the third tier of English football.

Brown was a fearless leader for many years at Celtic, and this past summer he decided to start his managerial career with the Cod Army, leaving behind his coaching position with Aberdeen’s first-team.

Fleetwood only survived the drop to League Two last season on goal difference, and considering their spending had been stripped back in recent years it was perhaps going to be a tough ask for Brown to do much with a relatively young squad.

Currently though with 10 matches to play, the Lancashire outfit are sitting in 15th spot in the table and are 10 points above the relegation spots – in fairness Brown has been backed by chairman Andy Pilley with some good players but he has had to blend them with academy graduates and non-league punts, all of which has made a solid team overall.

Brown has already proven himself to be tactically flexible as a manager – he has experimented with various three and four-back formations already and he perhaps doesn’t have his favoured system just yet, but he’s still in the infancy of his managerial career.

He has definitely already improved Fleetwood from last season and because of his reputation as a player, he will naturally grab attention from his coaching too.

The 37-year-old would be well worth a punt at the end of the season should they dispose of Ince’s services – and with the way performances have been recently it would probably be for the best if Reading had a fresh start for the 2023-24 season.