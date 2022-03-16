Opinion: Focus on youth the path to a brighter future for Cardiff City

Cardiff City have enjoyed a good spell of form since the closing of the January transfer window.

It was a hectic transfer deadline day for the Bluebirds that saw many players come and go from the club.

But the squad has really kicked on despite the upheaval, which has been very impressive.

The likes of Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh have both settled into the side as consistent regulars.

In their most 10 recent games, since the window closed, Cardiff have earned 17 points.

That has put the side in 17th place, with 43 points to their name.

That means 39.5 per cent of their points tally has come in February and March, accounting for 27 per cent of the club’s games this campaign.

That kind of form over a whole season would equal 78 points, which could help put Cardiff in contention for promotion.

This is a huge upgrade on where they have been this season, where a relegation battle looked likely until Steve Morison led this run of good form.

The three defeats they have suffered since February have also come against Millwall, Huddersfield Town and Fulham, two of those being the most in-form teams in the entire league in recent months.

It is those young signings like Doyle and Drameh, who albeit are only at the club on a temporary basis, that have been at the heart of Cardiff’s upturn in fortunes.

The club have also been hard at work ensuring their younger stars are tied down to longer-term contracts.

Isaak Davies, Oliver Denham and Jai Semenyo have all signed new contracts with the club since Morison’s own extension was announced earlier this month.

This should be seen as the template for the club moving forward, to give youth a chance and by making shrewd loan moves in the transfer market.

Even the move to recall Max Watters and Ryan Wintle in January has paid off with both contributing well to the side since coming back to the club.

With these contract extensions sorted out, the club can now focus on the following season ahead.

There still does need to be a good blend of experience, which Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill both offer.

But an over-reliance on players beyond 30 should no longer be the norm and it is good that the club is now moving away from that squad building strategy as a bright future lies ahead.