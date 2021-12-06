Opinion: Five-goal Derby County player should strongly consider West Brom transfer decision despite PL interest emerging 

The January transfer window could be a pivotal one in the career of Tom Lawrence who looks like he might be set to depart Derby County to help aid the club’s financial issues.

At various stages in his time with the club a lot of Derby supporters might not have been too bothered to lose Lawrence from their squad because often the 27-year-old has failed to reach his full potential and be consistent enough with his performances for the Rams.

The versatile attacker managed to score just three goals and provided just one assist in 23 Championship appearances last season. That was nowhere near enough end product for a player with Lawrence’s natural ability and he was someone that frustrated more often than he delighted from a fan’s perspective last term.

However, so far this season, there has been something of a rejuvenation of Lawrence at Derby and the 27-year-old seems to have risen to the task of being named club captain by Wayne Rooney in the summer. The Wales international has already fired home five goals and provided three assist in 19 league appearances for the Rams this term.

Lawrence though is one of Derby’s highest-paid players and in the January transfer window they have to consider moving him on in order to ensure the club’s longer-term future. It would obviously be a blow for the Rams and certainly for Rooney, but it seems that barring a miracle they are going to be relegated whatever happens in the winter window.

Football League World believes that Lawrence is attracting the attention of Premier League strugglers Burnley, Watford and Norwich City ahead of the winter window. The 27-year-old could well be tempted by the bright lights of the top-flight, but there has to be a serious question over whether it would actually be the right move for him to make.

The Wales international has often flattered to deceive at Championship level and in the Premier League, he would only find it even more difficult to get to his best form on a consistent basis. That means that he could risk undoing the work he has done to get into form this term at Derby should he join one of those three clubs.

There is also the argument that a mid-season relegation battle in the Premier League where all of Burnley, Norwich and Watford would need instant performances from Lawrence might be the wrong situation for him to walk into and thrive.

There is an alternative that he has to consider. Football League World also believes that West Brom are interested in signing Lawrence in the winter window with the Baggies aiming for some more creativity and firepower to boost their promotion bid.

A move to Hawthorns could be ideal for Lawrence because he could come into a side that are used to winning more often than not and he could help to bring vital added goals into the team. You could seem him linking up well with the likes of Alex Mowatt, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant and that might help to get the best out of him.

Lawrence has been able to perform well for Derby at times in more of a free tole and that is what he would get in the front three that Valerien Ismael operates with at West Brom.

Therefore, Lawrence should strongly consider making the move to West Brom in what could be the most important move of his career and one he has to get right.