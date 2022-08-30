Opinion: Expectations must be adjusted if 23-year-old leaves Swansea City

Russell Martin did not rule out a late exit in this summer transfer window for Joel Piroe when he spoke to Dai Sport today.

The Dutchman, who arrived from PSV for just over £1 million as per Transfermarkt last summer, will not want to be competing in a Championship relegation battle this term and Swansea City are not in the most secure transfer climate, at the beginning of their fifth season since dropping down from the top-flight.

One win, two draws and three losses has not been the promising start that Swans supporters were hoping for, but looking at the squad and being realistic, it is not as strong as some would have expected going into the season.

If the group is to be dented by a Piroe exit between now and 11pm on Thursday, then expectations need to be adjusted.

Flynn Downes, Hannes Wolf, Ethan Laird and Cyrus Christie were all very important players for the Swans at one stage last season, the quartet have moved on for this season and arguably have not been adequately replaced.

There is a lack of depth at the top of the pitch, which made it surprising to see Kyle Joseph, Morgan Whittaker and Jordan Garrick all loaned out to League One clubs.

Harry Darling has been comfortably the headline addition, but outside of the ball playing centre back, the Swans have been competing well inside the bottom half of the second tier financially, which makes it difficult to justify why they should overperform and put together a play-off push.

At times last season the Swans played some breath-taking football and looked like a team destined to kick on in 2022/23, however that promise has not been invested in, contributing to a lacklustre start to the campaign.

Given the impressive early season form of Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Reading, Swansea will be in a relegation battle, at least in the short term, should Piroe move on before the deadline, with the club probably unable to replace him with someone of similar quality.

Russell Martin is not a fire-fighter but did navigate Milton Keynes Dons through some tough times, and he should be granted patience for the less than ideal transfer window the club have conducted.