Opinion: Ex-Burnley duo should be two of three free agents Sheffield Wednesday consider

Sitting third in the League One table and only two points off top spot, Sheffield Wednesday’s boss Darren Moore has insisted that his club are on the hunt for two or three free transfers that the club can offer trials to.

One free transfer that Wednesday could be interested in is Ayo Tanimowo, who was released by Brighton and Hove Albion back in the summer. The Owls’ boss revealed that he and the club haven’t come to a decision regarding the youngster’s future. Although, it was revealed that the 21-year-old defender played for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21 team in their 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town’s B team.

Tanimowo is a young defender with great potential for growth which would only strengthen the Owls at the back. The youngster has acquitted himself incredibly well and is even training with the senior players at Sheffield Wednesday. Once the 21-year-old’s experience and knowledge improve he will be a defender that few attackers would want to go up against.

Dale Stephens and Matej Vydra are two additional players that Darren Moore could add to his Sheffield Wednesday squad. The pair are both without a club following their releases from Burnley after Vincent Kompany’s overhaul.

While Stephen’s performances at Burnley were average – he failed to make an impact and was frequently benched – the 33-year-old has gathered vital knowledge and experience in England’s top three divisions, giving him the ability to read the game well and put in an impressive performance under immense pressure. Stephens could provide the Owls with a boost in midfield as well as the leadership qualities that he possesses, making him the perfect man to replace Fisavo Dele-Bashiru if he were to depart, provided his form picks up.

Even though Moore has an impressive frontline with an array of talented attackers, Vydra could be a clever addition too. While competition is fierce, surely a player as gifted as Vydra could tempt Moore to grasp the Czech striker. Vydra’s form fluctuated during his time at Turf Moor, but he always managed to put the ball in the back of the net.

The enticing news that would interest Moore and Sheffield Wednesday is that Vydra would offer something that the Owls don’t currently possess. The 30-year-old’s ability to play off the shoulder of the last defender and net the ball is fascinating, and with creative players already gracing the grass of Hillsborough, it could quite easily result in further goals for the Owls.

With Sheffield Wednesday’s financial situation and their ability to compete with high-end Championship sides, surely an addition of any of the named players would improve their squad and bolster them into the Championship. There, they would prove to be in a fantastic position to compete with any Championship side both financially and in a footballing sense.

