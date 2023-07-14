The Southampton rebuild under Russell Martin has officially begun, and it will not slow down on the road to their first game of the 2023-24 season on August 4 against Sheffield Wednesday.

It feels as though at least half of the Saints first-team squad has been linked with some form of move away, whether that is to a Premier League club, a fellow Championship side or abroad - despite finishing bottom of the pack in the top flight last season there's still considerable interest in a squad packed with potential.

Among those players touted with moves away is Che Adams, who Southampton splashed out £15 million for in 2019, and despite never hitting double figures in a Premier League season he has still got admirers at that level.

The latest club to be linked with a move for the 27-year-old Scotland international is Everton, with the Toffees and Nottingham Forest said to be in a battle for Adams' services, according to The Sun.

With just one year left on his contract at St Mary's Stadium, Adams will more than likely leave should the interest and bids come forth, and even though no-one has been sold yet and Southampton have already splashed the cash on Man City teenager Shea Charles, an Adams departure to Goodison Park or the City Ground would give Martin money to re-invest in his strike-force.

And the player that Martin needs to zone completely in on is someone he knows incredibly well in the form of Joel Piroe.

Why should Southampton make a move for Joel Piroe?

First and foremost, Piroe is a proven goalscorer at Championship level - in his two seasons at Swansea City the Dutchman has scored 41 times in the league for the South Wales outfit and Russell Martin is all he's ever known when on these shores.

Martin didn't very often play with two strikers at Swansea, and of the options he's got at his disposal that are likely going to be at the club by the end of the transfer window there may only be Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara to choose from.

Armstrong can feature cutting in from the left as well, and with both of their records last season in the Premier League, it could open up the chance for a new signing to lead the line for the Saints.

Piroe is a proven Championship goalscorer, and being only 23 years of age it means that he still has his best years ahead of him, which is somewhat of a scary thought considering he already hits the back of the net with such regularity.

Would Joel Piroe move to Southampton?

With less than one year remaining on his contract now, Piroe has a decision to make this summer - does he push for a transfer away or does he run his contract down?

Swansea have just signed Jerry Yates from Blackpool for £2.5 million and he'd be no doubt be a success next to Piroe in Michael Duff's system, but it seems painfully obvious that he's arrived as the replacement instead of the partner.

There is Premier League interest in his services as well with Everton and Nottingham Forest keen on Piroe, but also Serie A outfit Atalanta are said to be sniffing around too.

Could he be tempted by Southampton though?

Working with Martin again, a man who clearly got the best out of his abilities for two years, could be appealing for Piroe and he would of course get a considerable wage hike at St Mary's Stadium.

Some would view it as a sideways move considering it would be going from one Championship club to another, but Southampton will be expected to be an automatic promotion contender whilst Swansea are having to start a new era under Duff with a lot less in terms of resources behind them.

Piroe could be a great fit for Southampton and Martin is already a great fit for Piroe - £10 million could test the Welsh club's resolve and it may end up taking more to prize him away from the Swansea.com Stadium, but the Saints need to go all out for the Dutch maestro.