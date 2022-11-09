Opinion: Everton should consider 22-year-old as Ben Brereton Diaz alternative if Man United strike deal for Blackburn forward

Possessing the second-worst offensive record in the Premier League as things stand, bolstering attacking options is likely to play a large enough part in Frank Lampard’s thinking going into January at Everton.

The Toffees have netted 11 goals in their 14 matches in England’s top-tier thus far and one player they have been considering a move for is Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, a potential stumbling block in a potential pursuit of the 23-year-old is the sheer number of teams that have been credited with an interest in the exciting attacker.

Adding a further layer of complication for the Merseyside club is that Manchester United are now considering the Chilean international as an option, as per a recent Football League World exclusive.

Given the high levels of competition for the exciting forward, Everton would be wise to consider other options at this stage and one player who certainly should be of interest in England’s top-flight, and who is currently plying his trade in the Championship too is Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye.

The 22-year-old, who will be hoping to represent Senegal during the fast-approaching World Cup in Qatar, has emerged as one of the division’s brightest talents over the last couple of seasons.

A different profile to Brereton Diaz, Ndiaye’s dribbling ability, creativity and pace makes him a real handful for opposing defences to handle, whilst he reads the game very well and acts accordingly.

The one thing that the pair do share is a knack for scoring goals, with both forwards netting nine Championship goals during the early stages of this season.

The 22-year-old has thrived alongside Oli McBurnie thus far this season, with Ndiaye proving that he works well when deployed next to a forward with a real physical presence.

This would bode well for him if he was to make the move to Merseyside, as he would have Dominic Calvert-Lewin for company.

Lampard has been rather flexible when it comes to his formations this season, and with Ndiaye a player who delivers an exciting level of performance all over the pitch, Everton does seem like a good fit for the young attacker.