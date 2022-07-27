Opinion: Even on a free, Norwich City pursuing rumoured interest in 32-year-old makes little sense

It has been a rather quiet summer transfer for Norwich City in terms of incomings so far.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Canaries have so far made just two senior signings as they prepare for another push for Championship promotion.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined on loan from Newcastle, while Gabriel Sara has completed a permanent move from Sau Paulo in his native Brazil.

Now however, it seems as though Norwich could soon be heading into the market once again, with Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez reporting that the Canaries, along with Sunderland and Club Brugge are interested in signing goalkeeper Joel Robles.

The 32-year-old former Everton stopper is currently a free agent, having left Real Betis earlier this season following the expiry of his contract with the La Liga club.

But while suggestions of further moves in the transfer market may be exciting for Norwich fans, and on a free transfer there may be little financial risk involved with this, it could still be argued that this is not one the club need to pursue.

As things stand, there are already four senior goalkeepers on the books at Carrow Road. In Tim Krul, the club have a well established number one who they know can hold his own in the Premier League, should he get the opportunity to do so again.

Meanwhile, Angus Gunn and Michael McGovern both provide experience as back-up options, with Dan Barden a promising young prospect as well.

With that in mind, it does seem as though Norwich are not really in a position where they need to bring in another option, to fill that one single space on the pitch.

As a result, it seems that if Norwich were to bring Robles to Carrow Road, that would mean filling up another place on their squad list, while also taking space out of their wage budget, at a time when, as has already been mentioned, there are potentially other deals that still need to be done.

Furthermore, with Robles having failed to make a single league appearance for Betis last season, there will be questions about his match sharpness, while having managed just 65 appearances during his five-year spell without Everton, there may also be questions about his reliability at this level.

Consequentially, even if Norwich were to decide to sign another goalkeeper, there would also be questions to be asked about whether the 32-year-old would be the right one for them to bring in.

It seems therefore, that while there may be an opportunity for Norwich to get a deal done for Robles on the cheap here, it is arguably one that they need not bother taking.