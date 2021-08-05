Opinion: Even in August, the next few days will surely be crucial to Blackburn Rovers’ season

If you ever needed an example of how quickly things can happen in the transfer window, you need only look at the events of Wednesday night.

With little speculation and almost out of nowhere, Aston Villa announced the signing of striker Danny Ings from Southampton on a three-year deal, reported to be worth £30million, and with that, the vast majority of Blackburn Rovers fans will have braced themselves for yet more reports on the future of Adam Armstrong.

Already this summer, Southampton had been linked with a move for Armstrong following his 29-goal campaign for Blackburn this season, and the need for a replacement for Ings meant that it seemed inevitable the Saints would step up their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Indeed, that is something that did not take long to happen, with Football League World exclusively revealing shortly after Ings’ move to Villa Park, that Southampton are closing in on a deal to bring Armstrong to St Mary’s.

That is something that seemingly sparked other clubs into life, with Norwich City subsequently reported to have made an offer of them own, and Crystal Palace also emerging as potential suitors.

It seems therefore, that even with Blackburn’s season only beginning at home to Swansea on Saturday afternoon, the Ewood Park club are already facing a decisive moment in their season.

Given the level of interest that is developing in Armstrong, and the fact that with the striker now into the final year of his contract with the Championship, it would be a surprise if the striker was not to move on at some point in the next few weeks before the summer transfer window closes.

Indeed, with the Premier League season itself now little more than a week away, you feel Southampton in particular would be keen to get this deal done quickly, then they have a replacement for Ings in place right from the start of the action.

But with other clubs involved, there is an opportunity for a bidding war here that could increase the price Rovers receive for the 24-year-old, and ensuring they get as much as possible for him could be vital.

Blackburn have already seen 11 senior players leave the club this summer following the expiry of their contracts or loans at Ewood Park, and have yet to bring in any new signings to fill those voids in their squad.

There may therefore be some hope that the funds brought in from Armstrong can help to provide some much needed reinforcements to Mowbray’s squad, if they can receive enough for him to do that.

Then of course, there will be the issue of Blackburn themselves having to replace Armstrong.

Any team is going to miss a striker who scored 28 league goals the season before, but that issue could be even more pressing for Rovers, when you consider that their second-top scorer behind Armstrong last season, Sam Gallagher, found the net just eight times in the Championship.

That sort of return for a leading scorer in the absence of Armstrong, is highly unlikely to be enough to keep Blackburn competitive in the second-tier in the second campaign, not least with their depleted set of current options in other areas of the pitch.

As a result, bringing in someone to fill the goalscoring void left by Armstrong will be key, with Southampton’s Michael Obafemi and Norwich’s Adam Idah both touted as potential players who could form part of a swap deal that takes the Blackburn man in the opposite direction.

Given the size of the void whoever does come into to fill that role will be stepping into however, Blackburn will have to be certain that whoever they bring in upfront is capable of leading the line for Mowbray’s side in the months and years to come. With just a few weeks to go in the summer transfer window, that is something they will need to decide on sooner rather than later.

It seems therefore, that while with 46 games across the course the campaign, the Championship campaign is undoubtedly a marathon rather than a sprint, Rovers must now make a strong start to the action off the pitch, if they are to have a chance of still being in the running come the end of the season.