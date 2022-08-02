Opinion: Even if key man stays, Blackburn Rovers must still consider adding to this position before the window closes

With less than a month remaining until the transfer window closes, it remains to be seen whether Ben Brereton-Diaz will be a Blackburn Rovers player for the 2022/23 season.

Following his goalscoring exploits for club and (adopted) country last season, it has been little surprise to see the striker linked with a long list of clubs over the past few months.

Of course, with that level of interest emerging, and just a year remaining on his contract at Ewood Park, it would be no huge surprise to see Rovers cash in on him, should the right offer be made.

Were that to happen, then it is inevitable that given how important Brereton-Diaz is to this side, he would have to be replaced with a new attacking addition in the transfer window.

However, it is also worth noting, that even if the Chile international was to remain at Ewood Park beyond the end of the window, the club may still need to sign another striker by that point.

Last summer, the club found themselves in a similar to the one they do now with Brereton-Diaz, with Adam Armstrong, who was ultimately sold to Southampton last August, after scoring 28 league goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

To the surprise, and indeed concern, of many associated with Blackburn, the did not move to sign a replacement for the Premier League bound forward, before the window closed.

That was something the club were able to get away with for the first half of the season, courtesy of Brereton-Diaz, who plundered 20 league goals before the end of 2021, to ensure Rovers went in to the turn of the year third in the Championship table, only outside the top two on goal difference.

Things were however, a different story in 2022. As Brereton-Diaz’s form dipped and he suffered a loss of fitness as well, the 23-year-old managed to produce just two league goals after New Year’s Day.

Not surprisingly, Rovers’ own form also dipped dramatically in that time. With Brereton-Diaz enduring that loss of touch in the final third, the first-team as a whole struggled badly, scoring just 16 goals in the 22 league games they played after the turn of the year.

In that time, Blackburn could muster just six league wins, a run that inevitably saw them drop not just out of the automatic picture, but the play-off race as well, eventually finishing eighth in the final standings, six points adrift of the top six.

As a result, you feel that it could well be a risk for Rovers to once again rely on their current attacking options to provide a continuous source of goals throughout the campaign, particularly if Brereton-Diaz is unable to rediscover the form he showed during the first half of last season at any point.

So far this summer, it has looked as though Blackburn’s business has focused on replacing the key members of their 2021/22 squad that have already departed, with Callum Brittain, Tyler Morton and Sammie Szmodics seemingly taking over from Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell and Reda Khadra respectively.

But with all this in mind, it seems there is a strong argument to suggest that Blackburn must also use part of this transfer window, to replace one of the key members of their 2020/21 squad in Armstrong, regardless of what happens to Ben Brereton-Diaz, the man who could dominate so much of what remains of Rovers’ transfer window.