Opinion: Even if key contract is agreed, Sunderland have a big job in this position come the summer

For Sunderland, one of the standout issues for the club to address in the not too distant future, is the contract situation of Ross Stewart.

A prolific 2021/22 season saw the striker score 26 goals to fire the club to a long awaited promotion from League One back to the Championship, where despite some big injury issues, he has built on that form.

Despite being restricted to just 13 league appearances this season by injury, the Scot has still been one of the division’s most dangerous marksman, finding the net on ten occasions in that time.

That is something that has inevitably led to links with a number of clubs elsewhere, and that will be a major concern for those of a Black Cats persuasion, with Stewart’s contract at the club ticking down.

Of course, Sunderland do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months until the summer of 2024 to give them some protection this summer, and they mat still be able to agree a new contract with the 26-year-old to secure his future at the Stadium of Light long term.

But even if they do manage that to ward off that interest this summer, it is hard not to get the feeling there will still be plenty of work for them to do when it comes to recruiting in the centre forward position, when the transfer market opens at the end of this season.

With Stewart having already been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, the Black Cats are currently operating with just one available centre forward option, in the form of January loan signing, Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United.

But with the 20-year-old looking set to return to his parent club in the summer – with no option to buy in that deal – Sunderland will be going into the window with just one striker in their squad, and even that will then rely on them keeping Stewart.

As a result, it is clear that they will have to get busy in that position in the window, potentially for a replacement for Stewart, and then certainly for someone to fill the role currently being occupied by Gelhardt.

Are these 20 Sunderland facts real or fake?

1 of 21 Sunderland changed managers this season Real Fake

Even then, you feel Sunderland would be walking a tightrope with their selection options in that position, if they were not to add a third striker to their squad.

Gelhardt’s arrival in January came in the wake of Ellis Simms’ recall from his loan spell at Sunderland by parent club Everton, and while he had impressed in the North East, he too had a period hampered by injury.

With that coinciding with a spell on the sidelines for Stewart, the Black Cats had gone through a spell where they were forced to operate without a senior centre forward available.

That is something that appears to have highlighted the risks of working with a squad with just two genuine options to lead the line, given the propensity for injuries and suspensions in a league as demanding as the Championship.

Indeed, there were a number of games during that spell where Simms and Stewart were both out, that after a period of good play, the Black Cats’ wingers and attacking midfield options, found themselves without a target man to play the final ball to, leading to several openings breaking down.

Considering the fact that even as it is, Sunderland find themselves just a point outside the play-offs, you do wonder how much stronger a position they could be in now, had they had a third striker to look to in those games.

It seems therefore, that three may well have to be the magic number for Sunderland in the terms of their centre forward options next season, if they really want to be competitive and fulfill their potential.

With that in mind, the options they will be leaving themselves at the end of this season, mean they will have to be busy in this position in the transfer window, even if they are able to secure the major coup, of a new contract for Stewart.