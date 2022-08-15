Opinion: Ethan Laird and QPR could be match made in heaven following Man United agreement

QPR started the new week with what can only be described as good news.

The addition of Ethan Laird as part of a season long loan was confirmed on Monday morning following an agreement with Manchester United.

This is a move that should suit both the club and the player quite nicely and should give supporters plenty of reason for excitement.

The full back is one of the more promising academy products coming through at Old Trafford during a period with a lot of hype surrounding the current crop of young players.

We got a taste of what the 21-year old was capable of last season during his stint with Swansea City.

But a move to Bournemouth in January left a lot to be desired as Scott Parker kept his game time to a minimum.

But that experience may prove to be quite important for the defender, who will no doubt be hungry to prove that he is more than ready to compete at a high Championship level.

In his 20 league appearances in South Wales, Laird was positioned further forward as a wing back which really played to a lot of his strengths.

He is quite an exciting and dynamic player going forward and he could become an important contributor to Rangers’ attack if given the freedom to roam further up the pitch.

While Laird’s defensive work isn’t quite up to the same level, he is still solid out of possession and this is an area of his game that he can look to improve under Michael Beale, who is experienced at drilling tight and compact defences.

Beale has also hinted at utilising a back three system, and that tactical fluidity could be another part of this process that greatly enhances Laird’s own playing abilities.

That is what makes this such an ideal move for the youngster, who rejected other EFL clubs in favour of a switch to Loftus Road.

Also, quite simply, getting out of Old Trafford at this moment might also be the best move for his career considering the turmoil surrounding the club at the start of the season.

Developing his game away from United could ease the pressure on the youngster and allow him to flourish into a potential first team squad member in time for next season.