Opinion: Early Huddersfield Town signs show that Watford should give player another chance

If there’s one club that you can almost certainly guarantee a high turnover of players from most seasons, it is Watford, who have bounced between the Premier League and the Championship in the last few years and have had to buy and sell accordingly.

The Hornets are once again gunning to be back in the top flight of English football, but currently it isn’t working out as perhaps imagined over the summer as they currently sit seventh in the table and 11 points off the automatic promotion spots.

Some top players such as Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro were kept around despite interest from elsewhere, and perhaps this season more than most there have been a few players who have come through the youth system to make appearances and be part of the matchday squads.

It is only a small amount, but James Morris, Jack Grieves and Tobi Adeyemo have all taken to the pitch in the Championship this season, although if senior players were not injured then it would more-than likely be a different story.

Another younger player who has had some experience for the club this season is Joseph Hungbo, who is older than the rest at the age of 23 but still has his best years ahead of him, and he played seven times in the first half of the season in the Championship after coming back from his loan stint at Ross County in 2021-22.

Just one of those appearances were from the start though, and when Watford’s divisional rival Huddersfield Town came calling to take the winger on loan for the rest of the season in January, a deal was struck up in order to give him more experience in the second tier of English football.

Hungbo isn’t an academy graduate of the Hornets but was picked up as a 19-year-old following his release by Crystal Palace, so he has been nurtured at the club and has developed with loan spells at County and with Aldershot in non-league.

No-one is ever guaranteed game-time when they go out on loan, but Hungbo has made a half-decent start to life at the Terriers.

He has played in all six matches since signing for the club and he got off the mark in terms of goals in a 2-1 victory over Birmingham last weekend, cutting inside onto his left foot before firing in a powerful shot into the top corner of John Ruddy’s goal.

Neil Warnock admitted he threw a bit of a curveball in his team selection for his Huddersfield return, and that included utilising Hungbo as a striker.

His favoured position is on the right flank and coming onto his left foot, much like he did for his first ever Championship goal, and unlike previous Town boss Mark Fotheringham, Warnock could be the perfect manager to get the best out of him and help him to develop his craft.

Per Wyscout, Hungbo is already making an impact – five of his seven shots have been on target and 18 out of his 28 attempted dribbles have been successful, which for a winger of his style are the two main important attributes he will need – he will never be much of a crossing-type wide player and he has already shown that.

It’s early days of course to judge Hungbo at Huddersfield and at Championship level as a whole, but if he continues to get regular minutes and scores some goals, then Slaven Bilic will need to make a decision in the summer.

Hungbo is contracted until 2024 at Vicarage Road and if Watford do not get promoted back to the Premier League for 2023-24, then his new-found experience of being a starter could come in handy for squad depth under Bilic.

He has had a few chances to show Bilic what he is about, with five appearances under the Croat to his name, but he will no doubt be a better player when he returns from his loan in West Yorkshire.

And with Bilic favouring a system that sees wingers cut inside and onto their stronger foot, that should naturally suit a player like Hungbo who likes to get shots away from all distances, so we will see what happens over the summer when it comes to his Watford return – the early signs at Huddersfield though suggest that Hungbo should be given that opportunity.