Opinion: Early days, but Stoke should already be considering fresh summer agreement with Man Utd

Having joined Stoke City on loan from Manchester United in the final hours of the January transfer window, it was a slow start to life with the Potters for Axel Tuanzebe.

After enduring a long spell out of the action due to a back injury, the centre-back was forced to wait for his opportunity in Alex Neil’s side in the Championship, as he built up his fitness.

However, that chance finally came on Friday night when the 25-year-old was given his first league start for the Potters, against Blackburn Rovers.

But having found himself forced to be patient as he looked for that opportunity in the Championship, he may now feel it was somewhat worth the wait.

Tuanzebe’s first league start for Stoke was certainly a positive one, producing a solid performance and keeping the lively and physical Sam Gallagher largely quiet, as his side made it back-to-back wins with a 3-2 victory.

Given the lack of football he has had recently, the way he was able to slot into the back of Stoke’s defence so well, to help shut down the threat of a Blackburn side brimming with confidence after a run of five straight wins that had catapulted them into play-off contention, is particularly impressive.

As a result of the nature of that sort of performance, you get the feeling that a fresh agreement with Manchester United in the summer, to bring Tuanzebe back for next season, is already worth thinking about for Stoke.

Currently, Phil Jagielka’s contract with the Potters is set to expire at the end of this season, and given he will be 41 in August, you feel there will be questions about how much longer he has to go in his playing career.

With Tuanzebe set to depart as well, that could mean the club find themselves in need of some extra depth at centre-back.

Consequently, bringing Tuanzebe back would seem to make sense, giving them depth in that position with a player who has proven quality in this division, and who could settle in quickly given he will already know the club well from this current loan spell.

It is also worth noting the options that United currently have at centre back with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez establishing a firm partnership in that role, with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as backup, it could be hard for Tuanzebe to play regularly if he returns to Old Trafford in the summer.

At 25 years old though, Tuanzebe is at an age where he is going to want to be playing as much as possible, so a return to Stoke, where it seems he could get those chances at a club he knows well, could well appeal to him too.

With that in mind, there does seem to be an argument that this sort of an agreement could work well for all parties, meaning you feel Stoke may want to take advantage of their current position to lay the groundwork for a deal such as this before anyone else beats them to it.