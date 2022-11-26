Opinion: Early 2022 contract decision could prove vital for Blackburn Rovers

A failure to move quickly to secure new contracts for key players, has certainly cost Blackburn Rovers badly in the past few months.

The summer transfer window saw the Ewood Park club lose three mainstays of their starting XI, captain Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell on free transfer, after their deals at Ewood Park expired.

Not only did that mean that the club found themselves losing several players capable of imposing a major influence on their side, but did so without receiving any sizeable fee – that they might otherwise have commanded – with which to reinvest in the club and squad.

That is an issue that is sure to raise its head again for Blackburn in the not too distant future, with top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz also out of contract at the end of this season.

With there being seemingly little sign that the Chile international will be putting pen to paper on a new contract at Ewood Park, he could soon become another key player that Rovers will be bidding farewell to, for a lot less than they should be.

But while not moving quickly enough to secure new deals for key men at the right time looks as though it may once again prove costly for Rovers, it appears that will at least not be happening with every single one of their key assets.

Back in February, the Championship club announced that goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski had put pen to paper on a new long term contract at Ewood Park, securing his future until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ever since joining Rovers from Gent back in the summer of 2020, Kaminski has been a key figure for the club.

During his time at Ewood Park, it is hard to find a game Blackburn have won, where the Belgian has not made one vital save at some point over the course of that particular 90 minutes.

That is something that is now starting to not go unnoticed, with the 30-year-old starting to become one of the highest rated goalkeepers in the Championship.

As a result, it would be no surprise if interest in Kaminski was to start to emerge sooner rather than later, which prior to that new contract, would have created a big problem for Blackburn, given the goalkeeper’s previous contract had been set to expire at the end of this season.

Therefore, had they not agreed that new contract, Kaminski would be another key player they would have been facing the prospect of losing for nothing at the end of this season.

However, having got that new contract for the goalkeeper signed earlier this year, Blackburn can be confident in the knowledge that the Belgian will only be leaving the club any time soon, on their terms.

That would likely mean for a highly sizeable fee, that would ensure that on this occasion, there would be plenty of funds for Rovers to reinvest in their squad, opening the door for them to sign an adequate replacement.

Given how popular Kaminski has become at Ewood Park however, even that is something they would probably prefer not to do, and that stance is one that his contract situation means they are able to take.

With that in mind, it seems that while Rovers may have missed chances with a number of their other key players, when it comes to Kaminski, they were very much on the mark, and now stand to benefit greatly from it, one way or another.