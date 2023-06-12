Sheffield United have the Premier League to look forward to after securing promotion from the Championship last time out, with the Blades now eager to find out their fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom and his recruitment team will be busy identifying players that could bolster the levels of competition at Bramall Lane for their return to England's top-flight.

Proving to be rather effective recruiters in recent seasons, seeing success both in the loan market and when spending on talent, it will be interesting to see how this upcoming summer transfer window plays out in Yorkshire.

Which Swansea City player could Sheffield United reignite their interest in?

There are several individuals within that Swansea team who will undoubtedly attract interest this summer, and with Russell Martin set for the exit door, the South Wales club may see a few players depart.

Joel Latibeaudiere is attracting interest from Luton Town, Joel Piroe is wanted in Serie A, and the midfield of duo Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes are being eyed up by Martin as he edges closer to becoming Southampton manager.

Harry Darling is another player who could generate interest during the upcoming window, with the 23-year-old emerging on Heckingbottom's radar before a move to Swansea came about last summer.

A report from Wales Online 12 months ago revealed that the Blades held interest in Darling, as well as now Premier League counterparts, Brighton & Hove Albion.

Why could Swansea City's Harry Darling appear on Sheffield United's wish-list this summer?

A player that Sheffield United would have likely done a lot of homework on, it would be no surprise if the Blades have continued to keep tabs on the 23-year-old, in anticipation that a future move could be on the cards.

Given that the Blades may be rather restricted when it comes to the summer window, with a report from Alan Nixon suggesting that the lack of progress in the club's takeover means that Heckingbottom may have only around £20 million to play with, Sheffield United will likely have to be intelligent in the market again.

Darling would represent a risk, as he has one season of Championship football to his name and nothing beyond that at second tier level or above, however, his ball-playing capabilities, physical profile and intelligence, stands him as an exciting prospect who has the required skillset to break into the top-flight.

Of course, Darling will not come cheap because of his 2025 contract at Swansea, however, he is a more economic choice than if the Blades were to explore other markets in preperation for the Premier League.