Opinion: Djed Spence should favour a move to Borussia Dortmund this summer amid Arsenal, Spurs circle

Djed Spence is having a phenomenal season on loan at Nottingham Forest so far.

The Middlesbrough loanee, in his 34 Forest appearances, has scored two goals and registered three assists across all competitions at this stage of the season.

The full-back’s fine performances are said to have attracted interest from a whole host of Europe’s elite clubs.

Those linked with a summer move for Spence are said to include Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Inter Milan, two clubs in Spain and seven clubs in the Premier League.

With that being said, if the above clubs are in for Spence in the summer, I believe he should reject the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The step up from the Championship to the very top of the Premier League or Bundesliga is a big one, but, if Spence made the move to Dortmund this summer, he would be making a move that other talented, young, English players have succeeded in making in recent years.

Jadon Sancho made the move to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 after being given few opportunities under Pep Guardiola at City and his career has been a huge success story.

Sancho was immediately given an opportunity in the Dortmund first team, featuring 12 times, scoring 1 goal and registering 4 assists despite an injury-hit first season at Westfalenstadion.

Sancho went on to make 137 appearances in Dortmund black and yellow, scoring an impressive 50 goals and grabbing an even more impressive 64 assists before making a blockbuster move to Manchester United last summer.

Similarly, Jude Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City for a reported fee that could be worth over £30 million pounds.

Bellingham had starred at Birmingham City prior to the move, making 41 appearances for the Blues, and even more so than Sancho, was given plenty of opportunities in the Dortmund first team.

In his first season at Westfalenstadion, Bellingham made 46 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, including 10 outings in the Uefa Champions League.

Bellingham’s fine form – only exhibited due to the first team opportunities that Dortmund provided him with – earned him a call up to England’s Euro 2020 squad for the delayed summer tournament held in 2021.

Of course, if Spence was to make the move to Dortmund there is no guarantee he would have the same success as Sancho and Bellingham, but if he does make the move to the German club, I believe he will get more first team opportunities than anywhere else.

If Spence was to go to Manchester City or Bayern Munich for example, can you really see him featuring regularly for the first team ahead of the likes of Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker, or Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard?

You only have to look at how difficult starting opportunities have been to come by for Omar Richards at Bayern this season after starring for Reading last campaign.

Ultimately, whether or not he would be happy with a squad role remains to be seen, but, in my opinion, if I was Spence this summer, I’d take a well-trodden path and choose Borussia Dortmund this summer if they do come in for him.