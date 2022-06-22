Opinion: Despite not exactly meeting Tomasson’s criteria, Blackburn Rovers should still consider summer move for this free agent

Blackburn Rovers look set to be entering an exciting new era this summer, as Jon Dahl Tomasson takes over from Tony Mowbray as the club’s head coach.

As is often the case when a new manager or head coach takes over, the first transfer window will often see them put their own mark on the squad.

That is something that Tomasson certainly has the opportunity to do this summer, with a long list of players on their way out of the club, following the end of their contracts or loan spells at Ewood Park.

With that in mind, it would be little surprise if we were to see a number of young, up and coming players arrive at the club in the coming weeks.

Tomasson has something of a reputation and history when it comes to bringing through and developing young players, something the Dane himself has already admitted will be an aim of his again at Blackburn.

But despite that, you get the feeling that one player Blackburn should still consider a move for this summer, is Romaine Sawyers.

At 30-years-old, Sawyers does not exactly fit the Tomasson mould of a young player with the majority of his career ahead of him, but that could make a move for such a player even more important for Rovers.

Following the departure of Bradley Johnson this summer, Blackburn have just one player in their squad over the age of 30.

That is centre back Daniel Ayala, who has made just 32 appearances in two years since joining the club, and who himself has been linked with a move to Spain this summer, as he enters the final 12 months of his Blackburn contract.

Consequentially, you get the feeling that Rovers could benefit from the addition of some more experience to their squad, which Sawyers can certainly provide.

The fact that Sawyers’ experience comes at this level as well – with the midfielder making over 200 appearances in the top two tiers of English football to date – would also be useful, with the guidance and insight he would be able to provide to those younger individuals who will likely make up most of Blackburn’s squad for next season on the challenges they will face in the Championship.

It is also worth noting, that with Johnson having been joined by Joe Rothwell and Jacob Davenport in leaving Blackburn this summer, the club are now rather short on options in the centre of the park.

Sawyers is a player who can fill a void in that position, and his ability to both hold a defensive line and get forward in that role would make him a more than useful asset for the club, and while he may not be a young player, at his age, he could still make that sort of contribution for some time to come yet.

Furthermore, with the 30-year-old currently a free agent after being released by West Brom at the end of this season, the fact he will be available without any need for a transfer fee should suit Rovers from a financial perspective as well.

With that in mind, while on emphasis on the younger recruits is an exciting and understandable approach for Blackburn to take, it could be argued a move for a more experienced option such as Sawyers, should not be ruled out, without at least being given some consideration.