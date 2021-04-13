Opinion: Despite new Jutkiewicz contract, Birmingham should pursue 23-year-old striker this summer

Birmingham City have a new man of the moment right now – and it’s not Lee Bowyer.

The new Blues boss must have something to do with the rejuvenation of Lukas Jutkiewicz though, who has scored three goals in his last five appearances.

Before Bowyer was appointed at the helm, Jutkiewicz had netted just twice in his 33 previous Championship outings this season, but something has clearly clicked.

His strike partner in those last five matches has alternated between Jonathan Leko and Scott Hogan, with January acquisition Sam Cosgrove also waiting in the wings for his chance, but Jutkiewicz will be sticking about for a while at St Andrew’s.

It was only revealed by BirminghamLive this week, but earlier in the season the 31-year-old penned a new deal running until 2024.

That means he will be going nowhere, and with Cosgrove, Hogan and Leko alongside him you’d think they’re sorted for strikers – but they shouldn’t settle for that.

Leko is really a winger and he could revert to that position, and that means the Blues can renew their interest in Kevin Nisbet, who they failed to capture in January.

Birmingham made multiple bids for the Hibernian striker in the previous transfer window, but they fell short of the asking price of the Scottish club, with a final £2.6 million offer being turned down.

However, the situation for Hibs is a little different this summer and they may not be in the position to turn down offers like that again.

Chairman Ron Gordon revealed this week that due to the current financial climate, the club could have to cash in on one of their star assets, whether that be Nisbet or defender Ryan Porteous.

That will be music to Birmingham’s ears if they are still interested in the 24-year-old hot-shot, who has stepped up to the top flight of Scottish football with consummate ease having been prolific in the second tier the year before with Dunfermline Athletic.

Nisbet has scored 13 goals in 31 games (Sofascore) and netted against the champions Rangers this past weekend, and was given his maiden Scotland cap just a few weeks ago as well.

His reputation is rising and he could be available this summer for the same price as bids were being rejected for him just a few months ago – so Birmingham would be silly not to ask the question once again as he could be a potential upgrade on Hogan.