Opinion: Despite financial issues Sheffield Wednesday must avoid transfer mistake with Watford and West Brom circling

With the start of 2021 just days away, there is a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding Sheffield Wednesday right now.

Tony Pulis was sacked after just 45 days in charge yesterday and reports have indicated that players are still yet to receive the rest of their wages from November – having been paid a maximum of £7,000 each for the month.

But even amid this uncertainty and the rising financial concerns, Wednesday must ensure they don’t make the mistake of selling Josh Windass cheaply with clubs seemingly circling.

According to the Daily Record, new West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce believes he can sign Windass for around £400,000 – less than the Owls paid to sign him in the summer.

The report claims that the 26-year-old is in talks with Albion, as well as Championship rivals Bournemouth and Watford.

Letting the forward leave would be a mystifying decision from the club hierarchy. Not only is Windass the Owls’ top scorer, having found the net four times this term, but none of the other striking options at the club offer the same sort of dynamism that he does.

There’s no doubt that Wednesday have a proper relegation battle on their hands and after jettisoning Pulis, they need to make January a month of stability to aid whoever joins as the Welshman’s replacement to turn things around.

It’s unclear whether the recent issue over wages is just a blip or whether it is a signifier of a much larger issue, though there have been suggestions that the club hope to resolve it by the end of the year.

Whatever the situation, offloading Windass cheaply in January should not be something on the Yorkshire club’s radar.

Goalscorers are a vital commodity in a relegation battle and though he has not been prolific this term, the former Rangers and Wigan man is the best that the Owls have got.

In a side that has often been toothless and bereft of attacking fluidity this season, Windass has at times been a breath of fresh air.

Whoever the new manager at Hillsborough is, he will need players like the 26-year-old if he is to keep the Owls up.

Wednesday benefitted from the asset-stripping at Wigan in the summer, they need to avoid making a transfer mistake under similar testing circumstances in January despite the reported attention.